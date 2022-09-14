Bus lounge, mall 'aren't particularly safe', school warns after attacks on students

Police were called to Westfield Riccarton on Saturday after four teenagers were assaulted.

A series of attacks on teenagers outside a Christchurch shopping centre have prompted a school leader to warn students not to wear their uniform there “just in case” it’s making them a target.

The advice was issued to parents of Christchurch Boys’ High School students after a “series of assaults on our boys outside of school by mobs of young people”.

On Saturday, a teenager was left “bruised and battered” and another received a “martial arts-style” kick to the head during a robbery outside Westfield Riccarton mall.

A 15-year-old has since been arrested and charged following several incidents at the mall, Inspector Vicki Walker said.

“Police received multiple calls from the public on Saturday who reported seeing a large group of youths fighting,” she said.

“Four youths were allegedly attacked during the incident and received minor injuries. Additionally, there were two other incidents where youths were threatened and had items stolen.”

Police attended, but were unable to immediately find those involved. Further inquiries led to the arrest of the 15-year-old, she said.

“He now faces a number of charges, including aggravated robbery and assault with intent to injure.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests or charges.”

David Walker/Stuff Police have increased patrols in the Westfield Riccarton mall area.

Police have since increased their visibility and patrols in the Westfield Riccarton mall area.

Chris Kilkelly, year 11 dean at Christchurch Boys’ High, emailed parents on Monday to notify them of the attacks.

“Recently there has been a series of assaults on our boys outside of school by mobs of young people,” he said.

“This weekend alone I have received two separate reports of attacks on our boys, one at the Bus Exchange (in Riccarton Rd) and one at Riccarton Mall.

“These places for the time being aren’t particularly safe.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Riccarton Rd’s bus lounge has been the site of antisocial behaviour.

During another incident at Westfield Riccarton mall, a Boys’ High student was followed outside and jumped by at least three young people with their heads covered, Kilkelly said.

“If they need to go they should ensure they are in groups, and just in case these attacks are targeted at CBHS students, don't wear their CBHS gear.”

Principal Nic Hill told Stuff he was not aware of a link to the school and believed they were random attacks.

“We understand that students from other schools have also been assaulted. Police are involved and are investigating.

“This is a traumatic event for the boys and their parents. The school is supporting the families at this time and working with the police.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz A public loitering ban near Christchurch's Westfield Riccarton mall and bus lounge is being proposed. (Video first published May 3, 2017 - the proposal did not pass)

The area is not new to concerns about violence and anti-social behaviour.

In 2017, desperate locals petitioned the local community board to do something about ongoing drug taking and dealing, violence, vandalism, and intimidation.

Police also approached the board, saying a bylaw would give them legal power to move trouble-makers on.

The board asked the Christchurch City Council to investigate an anti-loitering bylaw for the Division St/Riccarton Rd area, but the council disapproved of the idea.

Westfield Riccarton has been approached by Stuff for comment.