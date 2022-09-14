Fresh blow to mega polytech Te Pūkenga as finance boss resigns months into the job

Weeks after the resignation of its chief executive, Te Pūkenga has been dealt another blow as its chief financial officer has quit – months into the job.

Te Pūkenga – the country’s largest tertiary education provider – is now being led by an interim chief financial officer and an acting chief executive.

Matthew Walker joined Te Pūkenga as chief financial officer in July, saying: “I am really looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

His decision to walk away follows the high profile resignation of former chief executive Stephen Town, who left the organisation in August after weeks of controversy about being on special leave while drawing a salary of up to $13,000 a week.

The pair previously worked together at Auckland Council, where Town was chief executive.

Te Pūkenga acting chief executive Peter Winder said: “We don’t comment on individual employment matters, however I can confirm that our chief finance officer will step down from the role this month.”

An interim chief financial officer has been appointed until a permanent person is found.

“Work to improve our financial situation will continue over this time,” Winder said.

Te Pūkenga is the Crown entity that now runs the country’s polytechs, most of which now carry the organisation’s branding.

Tom Lee/Stuff Te Pūkenga’s council meet at the Wintec Long Room. (File photo)

National Party MP and tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds said the latest resignation was “systematic” of an organisation that had “no idea how to manage its finances”.

“Te Pūkenga continues to be an embarrassment to a government with a wide agenda of centralisation.”

If in power, National would disestablish Te Pūkenga and give polytechnics back to their communities, she said.

Walker is not the first senior leader to walk away from the organisation soon after being appointed.

In April 2021, deputy chief executive Merran Davis resigned from her “dream job” after eight months. She was one of six deputies paid between $250,000 and $400,000 a year.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Murray Strong is the chairperson of Te Pūkenga Council, which oversees the organisation.

Te Pūkenga has attracted a slew of controversy since it was launched to run New Zealand’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics in April 2020.

Initially called New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, it was led by interim executive director Murray Strong, who is now chairperson of Te Pūkenga Council, which governs the organisation.

Despite Education Minister Chris Hipkins saying it “needs to be small and nimble, and leverage off the extensive expertise that already exists within the individual subsidiaries”, Town appointed a team of highly paid deputies to help run the new organisation.

More recently, Merran Davis met with Hipkins via Zoom and called for a commissioner to be appointed to manage the struggling Te Pūkenga and for there to be an official investigation into Town’s appointment.