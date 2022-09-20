Teacher accused of having sex with student, giving him cigarettes and tequila

A Teaching Council disciplinary tribunal was held after a teacher allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student. (File photo)

A teacher at a Christian school has been accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student and giving him alcohol and cigarettes.

A hearing has heard the female teacher – who cannot be named due to a non-publication order – had sex with the Year 12 student in her car at different remote locations three or four times over a six-week period in 2019.

She has been charged with serious misconduct and a Teaching Council disciplinary tribunal was held on Tuesday.

The teenager – only known as Student A – first met her when she was a substitute teacher at his primary school.

In 2019, she became a substitute teacher at his secondary school and taught his class. They started sharing flirty jokes during school hours and on school grounds, the hearing was told.

Although the student could not remember the specific details, he said it was not the type of “banter” a teacher should have with a student.

The pair began talking via social media before arranging to meet up outside of school.

The student couldn’t remember who instigated the meeting or who sent the first message, but said the teacher did not send any inappropriate photos or messages.

The teacher picked him up in a car and they drove to a remote location. On one occasion, the student said she gave him a bottle of tequila, but they did not drink it together.

The teacher and the student began a sexual relationship in 2019.

They also met in the evenings at the weekend, and he said she gave him cigarettes.

“She would give me a pack or a pouch”, he said.

He thought he would just get cigarettes and “didn’t think it was going to turn to anything else”.

The teacher was “very smart in what she did”, he said. “It started out slowly at first.”

She gave him cigarettes and alcohol for two months before they had sex, he said.

Once the sexual relationship commenced, they drove to different remote locations each time, the student said.

The student did not think she gave him the tobacco in exchange for having sex.

“She wouldn’t give me a pack just to have sex.”

The Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) has investigated the relationship.

The relationship finished after the student realised what he had done was wrong, and he blocked her on social media.

“I realised I didn’t want to. I said I was done and that was it. I didn’t talk to her after that.”

Asked how he felt about the alleged sexual relationship, he said: “I was pretty bummed out that I had done it.”

The student did not tell his friends and deleted the messages with the teacher because he regretted what he had done.

“I was young and immature, I don’t really think too much about it now. I was just stupid really.”

In December 2019, he told a family member about the relationship and the school was notified.

“I don’t want her to teach again,” the student said. “I just don’t think a teacher should be sleeping with students.”

The teacher did not give evidence at the hearing.

She denies the conduct but accepted she did meet the student once outside of school, said Richard Belcher, a lawyer for the Complaints Assessment Committee, which was seeking cancellation of the teacher’s registration.

The Teaching Council will publish its decision once it has been made.