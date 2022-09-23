Christchurch's Chisnallwood Intermediate to fight Government over plans to slash roll

Chisnallwood Intermediate School principal Justin Fields talks to students. Image taken in December 2018.

Parents and staff at a Christchurch school are calling for donations to help with legal fees to challenge the Ministry of Education's plan to slash the roll by 40%.

Chisnallwood Intermediate is being forced to reduce its student intake from 664 to 400 in just over two years, but the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has launched a Givealittle page to help fight the decision.

“Although the school is not being closed, it's being closed-off to a number of students,” ​​​​principal Justin Fields said.

The PTA was working with a lawyer to examine “some legal aspects of the case”, he said.

“It's obviously very expensive to go through this process, so we really appreciate any support we can get around that.”

It is the second time Chisnallwood Intermediate has fought a controversial ministry decision.

In 2012, then Education Minister Hekia Parata, announced plans to merge the school with Aranui High, but the decision was overturned in May 2013.

Chisnallwood Intermediate is due to undergo a major rebuild following damage in the 2010-11 earthquake but is one of two schools yet to enter the Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme. to replace or repair 115 schools in greater Christchurch.

The repairs were originally expected to cost $10.2 million but in June 2020 just $7m remained in the budget for the school, according to a ministry report seen by Stuff.

“They have said we can have our building programme if we agree to the [cap of] 400 students,” Fields said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Members of the community attended a meeting at Chisnallwood Intermediate School about the school’s roll on Monday.

The school’s roll was 664 in March 2022, and 170 (25%) of those were in-zone enrolments.

“Large numbers of Chisnallwood Intermediate students live in the zones of neighbouring schools,” the ministry report said.

The proposed cap of 400 student spaces “provides sufficient space for all Chisnallwood’s local year 7-8 students” and the school’s “current in-zone roll”.

Fields said the zone had not been reviewed since 2005 and “does not reflect the local community”.

Any students no longer able to attend Chisnallwood Intermediate after the cap began, could go to others in east Christchurch, the report said.

There is expected to be sufficient space at Shirley Intermediate, Haeata Community Campus, Parkview Pārua and South Brighton schools.

Additional capacity is also planned for Rāwhiti School and Te Aratai College in the short term and Queenspark School in the long term.

The rolls for nearby schools, as at July 1, 2021, are:

Shirley Intermediate, which is 3.9km away, “would have capacity to accommodate the approximately 260 students in the short term”, the report said.

The plan to set a cap was announced in August 2022 following a Ministry of Education review. Other options, which included a capacity of 700 or 500 students, were rejected.

A community meeting was held on Monday and there was a lot of concern about the plan, Fields said.

“We're not criticising any other schools, it's just about having choice for the community,” he said.

“Intermediates are about choice and opportunity and lots of parents want those two unique years for their children.”

The ministry’s Nancy Bell previously told Stuff they recognised a reduction in the roll “will have an impact on the school”.

“We’ll work with the board to support them to manage these changes by the beginning of 2025. This will give the school more than two years to prepare for this change.”