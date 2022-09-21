Staff at all eight universities to vote on strike action in bid to secure 8% pay rise

Victoria University of Wellington's new vice-chancellor, Professor Nic Smith, explains his vision for the future of the university.

Staff at all eight universities in New Zealand will vote on strike action in a bid to secure an 8% pay rise and other claims.

Tertiary Education Union members attended a series of paid two-hour meetings on Wednesday and called for sector-wide strike action ballots to be held for each of their collective agreements.

Negotiations have been ongoing across the university sector since July.

Union members at Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, Canterbury, Lincoln, Massey, Otago, Victoria and Waikato universities will decide whether to take strike action in an online ballot next week.

Union assistant national secretary Irena Brörens said “members want a real pay rise that meets inflation” and “reflects the indispensable work they do”.

A pay increase would “address the reprioritisation of university spending away from people and into buildings”.

Supplied Union members at University of Otago at union talks on Wednesday.

“Universities have been, for the most part, reporting healthy surpluses in recent times and with the New Zealand economy in a strong position,” she said.

“This year we won’t be accepting the impact of Covid-19 as an excuse for low pay offers.”

“By all university members taking action together we can make a strong statement to employers and the Government that enough is enough.”

The union says data from Business and Economic Research Limited “shows operating expenses across the sector grew by 18% in real terms between 2008 and 2020, while staff costs only went up by 7% over the same period”.

Victoria University of Wellington union branch president Dougal McNeill said it was “energising to see union members so strong and unified across the Aotearoa university sector”.

Monique Ford/Stuff Students at Te Herenga Waka | Victoria University of Wellington.

“Staff worked incredibly hard during the pandemic to keep tertiary education going through a national crisis,” he said.

“Over the past two years we have had to deliver classes both online and in person which effectively doubled what for many were already unmanageable workloads caused by persistent cost-cutting and underinvestment in staff.

“We are in no mood to take an effective pay cut on the back of that.”