Alcohol sales at school fundraiser defended after charity gig ends in a fight

Balmoral School principal Malcolm Milner says he has never heard of such violence happening at school community events. (File photo)

An altercation at a fundraiser for a wealthy Auckland school left people injured.

Police were called but no charges have been laid.

The one-off incident should not stop similar events from including alcohol, the principal said.

A fight at a comedy night fundraiser for a wealthy Auckland school has been condemned, with the principal saying both the school and its surrounding community should be safe from violence.

But “it would be a shame” if alcohol could not be sold at such events, the principal added.

Police were called and people were injured in an altercation at Balmoral School’s Standup Comedy Show on August 27, organised by the school’s parent teacher association and The Classic comedy club.

The R-18 event featured top New Zealand comedians – including Guy Williams, Guy Montgomery and Angela Dravid – plus bar service and food.

School principal Malcolm Milner told Stuff the school does not condone violence in any way and the incident is now in the hands of the police.

He did not witness the fight, as it happened after he and staff left at about 10pm, when the comedians finished.

The incident between attendees took place at the end of the event, as organisers were starting to pack down, PTA spokesperson Anna Morton said.

The incident did not involve any members of the school staff, or the PTA.

The annual comedy fundraiser has run for the past six years without incident, and the PTA is confident it had the right processes and protocols in place, Morton said.

While all involved were saddened by the incident, Milner said it would be tragic if it stopped alcohol being sold at similar school fundraisers.

“It would be a shame, as a society, if we cannot allow responsible alcohol use in community events. We want people to behave in a manner that’s appropriate and respectful.”

Milner said the event was strict on alcohol sales – with just one bottle of wine allowed per table – and it was a family event enjoyed by his 86-year-old mother-in-law.

He had never heard of such violence happening at a school community event, after attending hundreds in his 25 years of being a principal.

Milner was disappointed it happened as the school is trying to rebuild its community after Covid-19 restrictions, which kept children out of school.

However, the PTA held a successful Art Fest evening on Tuesday which went “without a hitch”, he said.

The school board of trustees will carry out a full review of the incident, to ensure community events continue to be a safe environment for all, chair Kyle MacDonald said in a note to the school community.

“We are concerned for the wellbeing of those harmed in this incident. The board in no way condones violence and takes this matter very seriously,” he said.

MacDonald said both the board and organisers were disappointed the altercation happened at an event put on to develop community relationships.

Police were called to the event at about 11.20pm and, while a witness gave a report, police have been unable to contact the victim, a police spokesperson told Stuff.

“Police have made several attempts to contact the victim involved; however, at this stage no further interactions have been had with police, which means there have not been any arrests or charges laid.”

Tickets to the comedy night in Mt Eden cost $55 per person, with the event also including raffles and silent auctions.

Balmoral School – which includes a primary and intermediate school – used to be a decile nine school, putting it in the top 20% of wealthy schools.