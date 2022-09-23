French school programme shut down after 4-year-old girl went missing from playground

A 4-year-old girl in La Petite Ecole’s care went missing during an outing to Christchurch’s Margaret Mahy Family Playground. (File photo)

A school programme has been shut down after a 4-year-old girl went missing during an outing to an inner city playground.

The girl’s disappearance led to authorities finding Alliance Francais Christchurch’s La Petite Ecole programme was “not operating within the Education and Training Act 2020” and was not a licenced early learning service, the Ministry of Education’s Nancy Bell said.

Alliance Francais is local not-for-profit organisation offering courses to adults and children to immerse themselves in French culture and social events.

The once-a-week La Petite Ecole programme was suspended on September 9 – nines day after a child went missing at the Margaret Mahy Family Playground.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Alliance Francais offers courses to adults and children to immerse themselves in French culture and social events.

Nichola Wells-Zeier was at the playground with her own children that afternoon and said she “barely slept” after trying to help find the missing girl.

At the playground, she had noticed about 12 children wearing high-vis vests with a couple of supervisors.

“About 15 minutes later, a lady walks over and quietly goes: ‘Have you seen this child?’”

The only information she could get from the woman was that the missing girl was wearing a pink vest and had brown hair.

“She couldn’t say what she was wearing or even how her hair was done.”

The programme supervisors appeared to have “no urgency, no action, and they were so blasé”, while the rest of the parents went into “overdrive”.

One of the parents called police, she said.

Following the incident, the ministry found the programme did not meet licensing requirements. Alliance Francais then “made the decision to immediately cease operating”.

Alliance Francais and its president did not response to requests for comment.

The mother of the missing child, Sandrine Sunley, said it was a “pure miracle” that her daughter was not hit by a car during the 35 minutes she was known to be missing.

CHRISTCHURCHNZ.COM The 4-year-old’s mum, Sandrine Sunley, says her daughter was unaccounted for at least 35 minutes and was eventually found by a member of the public just before crossing a busy street. (File photo)

“She was by herself crossing Armagh St … walking all the way up Madras St, all the way to Kilmore St and was about to cross that very busy intersection.”

She said it was lucky an honest man on the street stopped to help her daughter.

When he asked where her parents were, Sunley said her daughter told him “I want to go see my mummy” and told him where she worked.

The man called police and took her to a nearby office linked to Sunley’s workplace.

It took staff there 20 minutes to get through to the number on a lanyard her daughter was wearing, she said.

She said a teacher went to collect her and yelled at her when he saw her. Her colleagues called her before releasing the 4-year-old to the teacher.

Sunley said the way the programme handled the situation was “shocking”.

“It was the school’s fault, and they know it.”

She was still “fuming” the night of the incident, she said.

“I did sleep with her all night in bed, being so grateful the community banded together”.