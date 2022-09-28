Schools, early childhood centres 'failing disabled learners', Education Review Office says

Teachers need additional training during their studies, says the Education Review Office’s Ruth Shinoda.

The families of many disabled learners are being actively discouraged from enrolling their children at early childhood services and schools, according to two Education Review Office (ERO) reports released on Wednesday.

As many as one in four parents are being asked to keep their disabled child home, the office found.

“What really broke my heart is that one in three felt that they didn’t belong at school, or a quarter didn’t feel very accepted for who they are,” said Ruth Shinoda of the ERO education evaluation centre.

“So we’ve got to do better. That’s our real takeaway.”

The reports have highlighted four areas where attention was needed to raise the quality and inclusiveness of education for disabled learners, because the system was “still not delivering”.

The exclusion of this group of students was having a major impact, with disabled learners more than twice as likely to leave school without a qualification compared with non-disabled learners.

“Disabled people need to be fully included in all aspects of education. The curriculum, teaching, and physical environment must meet their needs,” Ministry of Disabled People spokesperson Brian Coffey said in a statement.

The reports, ‘Thriving at school? Education for disabled learners in schools’, and ‘A great start? Education for disabled children in early childhood education’, found many early childhood and school teachers lacked the confidence to teach disabled learners, particularly those with complex needs.

The findings – which New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford described as “disappointing” but not surprising – showed political leaders “urgently need to fix the funding system for children with high needs”.

“This is not the first report to come out showing that schools are struggling to meet the needs of disabled learners ... it is simply not good enough that disabled learners are still experiencing exclusion,” Rutherford said.

About one in 10 children under 15 years of age has either a physical, intellectual, cognitive or sensory impairment, or neurodiverse learning needs. That meant teachers needed additional training so they could meet the needs of these learners, the office found.

This work needed to start during teacher training, Shinoda said.

Many teachers were not aware of the guidance and tools available to them or found they weren’t easy to access, while a third of teachers thought that expectations for the inclusion of disabled learners were unclear.

Other recommendations included the need for greater prioritisation of disabled learners’ needs; helping to empower their families by increasing the understanding of their rights, their entitlements and how to raise concerns; and better coordination across the education system.

Improving coordination would address reports from parents that the transition between early childhood education and school was “stressful and overly complex”.

While there was significant room for improvement, some evidence of good practice was unearthed with schools in lower socio-economic communities and schools with high number of Māori students were performing better at meeting the needs of disabled learners.

“The schools that we saw that were really good at this had a whole culture of inclusion, and that’s from how they help people in the classroom, how they work together, how people value diversity, how they adapt the curriculum – there’s a range of things that schools that are great for disabled learners do, and we want to see all schools do that,” Shinoda said.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said it was looking at ways to improve the learning support system.

Many teachers who may not have experienced working with a disabled child in the first few years of their teaching practice may need additional support, including a proportion of early childhood teachers, Teddy said.

Bruce Mercer/Waikato Times Ministry of Disabled People spokesperson Brian Coffey says when disabled learners receive a quality education they’re more likely to achieve better life outcomes.

Coffey said the Ministry of Disabled People would work with agencies to strengthen outcomes for disabled learners.

“A quality education is critical for disabled learners. When disabled learners receive a quality, inclusive education they are more likely to achieve better life outcomes,” Coffey said.

The reports used information gathered from multiple sources, including parental and teacher surveys, site visits and observations, and in-depth interviews with experts and educators.

ERO has recommended the agencies involved report back to ministers on their progress in July.