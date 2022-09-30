The student apartments where some residents can't bake, boil or control their own heating

Bedroom windows that don’t close, no way of controlling the heating in their lounge, and no oven or kettle in their “fully equipped kitchen”, second-year university students Abbie Tankersley and Julia Tate-Davis have simple advice for others considering moving into UniLodge Stafford House: “Don’t”.

The two best friends moved to the capital from Palmerston North to study at Victoria University of Wellington, and were excited to move into their student digs on The Terrace in February, just a short walk to lectures.

But with little bench space and only one of their two stovetop elements working, cooking in the three-person flat quickly became a challenge. They had to source their own kettle and airfryer to cook meals, all while paying $299 a week each for the privilege.

The pair’s experience wasn’t an anomaly, with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) issuing Stafford House with an improvement notice to address six breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act it uncovered during an investigation which started in January and concluded last month.

The company has until December 30 to comply with the act, MBIE national tenancy compliance and investigations Brett Wilson said. If it isn’t brought up to scratch, a notice can be lodged at the Tenancy Tribunal who can order penalties up to $3000.

“The most serious non-compliance is usually determined to be when a landlord fails to provide warm, safe and dry housing ... the lack of compliance at Stafford House is deemed to be moderate,” he said.

As well as not having adequate means of preparing and cooking food in all apartments and heating which didn’t meet Healthy Homes Standards, UniLodge was charging residents letting fees, key money and asking for more than two weeks rent in advance, an Official Information Act response revealed.

Neither Tankersley nor Tate-Davis believed Stafford House had lived up to expectations, with Tankersley claiming she had to “burrito herself in a blanket” to protect herself from the cold.

“We’re not immunocompromised, but we’re still at a pretty high risk of getting sick. We’ve all had Covid this year quite badly, and colds, and having what’s basically an indoor water feature from your window, and with Wellington being a windy city, having constant drafts in at the peak of winter was not really cool at all,” Tankersley said.

Despite researching it before signing up, Tankersley felt like they had been let down about what was offered at Stafford House.

A list of questions were put to UniLodge area general manager Laura Roberts, but because the company was in discussions with MBIE, it would “not be appropriate” to provide responses at this time.

A UniLodge statement said it took legal compliance seriously and would “clarify and/or address any items raised by the relevant statutory authority”. Any outstanding issues would be closed out in the near future, it said.

Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association chief executive Matt Tucker was “surprised at the breadth of non-compliance”.

“Stafford House would say it’s a place that looks after students and vets people that are coming in, and is providing a good service, but it doesn’t meet so many standards ... I’m just surprised that a corporate entity like this would do this,” Tucker said.

UniLodge operates independently of Victoria University, after the institution chose not to extend its arrangement at the end of 2021 “due to the considerable uncertainty arising from the impact of Covid-19”.

However, Victoria’s acting chief operating officer Simon Johnson expected any landlord providing student accommodation to meet their legal obligations, and was “disappointed” to hear of “any landlord failing to do so”.

Tucker said the way Stafford House advertised itself at the beginning of the year, “students might not have known the difference”.

The contracts residents signed also referenced university regulations, and “didn’t look like Residential Tenancies Act contracts”, he said.

“This is a multinational that runs accommodation units with hundreds of students in them. I have to say I expect better,” Tucker said.