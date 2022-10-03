Determined and 'sparkling' school student an inspiration to peers and adults

Waimea College student Thomas Whittle received a surprise award and new bike when he became a Dream-Believe-Be winner for embodying the kind of positivity that late mountain biking legend, Kelly McGarry, was known for.

When school student Thomas Whittle was a baby, doctors weren't sure if he would be able to see, walk or talk.

Twelve years later, he can ride a bike, ski and has notched up a couple of overnight tramps.

The young teen’s determination not to let his development delays hold him back saw him receive this year’s “Dream-Believe-Be” award, in memory of late Nelson mountain biker, Kelly McGarry.

The award is given annually to a student in the region who exemplifies the “McGazza” factor, by overcoming adversity or simply setting a successful example to others.

READ MORE:

* Young battler surprised with award in honour of late mountainbiker, Kelly McGarry

* Dream-Believe-Be Award pedals the McGarry spirit

* Big-hearted apprentice and special kid's software deed get McGarry-level recognition



Brian McIntyre/Supplied Recipients of this year's Dream-Believe-Be award, Waimea College student Thomas Whittle (centre) and quantity surveyor and former professional rugby player, Justin Ives, with trophy. Steve McIntyre (next to Thomas) set up the award to honour the "can do" attitude of Nelson mountain biking legend, Kelly McGarry, who suffered a cardiac arrest while riding in Queenstown in 2016.

Thomas has speech delays due to the condition, communicating hydrocephalus, and needs to wear hearing aids and glasses. He is also autistic.

His teacher aide at Waimea Intermediate, Melvie Roberts, said Thomas was uncomplaining and never saw his challenges as a reason not to try new things.

Egged on by his peers, he completed the school cross-country and other sports events, was funny, polite and always encouraging to his classmates, she said.

“Despite his difficulties, his determination to try everything is clear for everyone to see.”

Thomas always had a smile on his face and brought out the best in other people, Roberts said.

“The thing that stands out is the effect he has on everyone he meets.

“His sparkling personality and positive outlook on life evokes both self-reflection and empathy in our students and even adults with whom he comes into contact.”

Now at Waimea College, Thomas received the award – and a new mountainbike – in front of his class at the Special Department at the school in Richmond, near Nelson, last Thursday.

Award founder Steve McIntyre presented the prize in conjunction with Specialized Bikes and Richmond’s Village Cycles.

Thomas was kind, likeable and popular, and his peers were as enthusiastic as he was about winning the award, McIntyre said.

McGarry, a builder by trade, had a “can do” attitude that saw him realise his dream of making a career of freeride mountainbiking, before his life was cut short in 2016, said McIntyre, who taught McGarry carpentry.

The award is also presented to an outstanding trades person.

Recipient Justin Ives was accordingly handed on the ramp-shaped wooden trophy containing dirt from the Utah desert where McGarry made his legendary backflip at the Red Bull Rampage 2013.

As a building apprentice 15 years ago, Ives had a dream to become a professional rugby player, his employer Coman Construction said.

Hard work and determination saw him offered a contract with Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan, and go on to play for Japan in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, before retiring in 2018.

On his return to New Zealand, Ives began working as a carpenter for Coman Construction in Nelson.

He juggled his job, busy family life and studying to complete a diploma in quantity surveying, and was a valuable and highly respected member of the team, the company said.