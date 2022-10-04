Universities union to unveil plans for mass walkout over pay protest

TEU members, pictured on September 21, at the University of Otago vote on strike action.

Plans for strike by up to 7000 academics, researchers and general staff from all eight universities to be revealed today.

Union members are striking over pay, which they say have not kept up with inflation or revenue increases across the sector. The union is proposing an 8% rise.

Many students back the strikes, but others say they have been kept in the dark and fear it will affect them ahead of imminent exams.

Details of major strike action that will see thousands of university lecturers and support staff walk off the job will be revealed today as talks to negotiate pay increases remain at a stalemate.

An estimated 7000 academics, researchers and general staff will down tools in the coming days, just weeks from the end of term and at a time when exams loom for many.

Precisely when the strike will take place and how long it will last are to be announced on Tuesday afternoon, but it is expected to occur this week. It does not include polytechs.

The industrial action has the support of all eight universities, with Tertiary Education Union members saying they are angry and worried about the future of the sector.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Academics call for university funding boost as job losses loom

* Tertiary staff 'bullied' to pass students, new report says

* Tertiary educators under increasing pressure to pass students, survey finds

* Auckland University staff plan to strike for increased pay



KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Bosses at the University of Canterbury talks with the union have so far been “constructive”, but are yet to receive details about the plans for strike action.

Bosses in Wellington say the move has “rock-solid support” from members.

The union is asking for an 8% pay rise for its members, who range from academics to university support staff, amid concerns of a widening gap between wages and inflation.

Many say they have seen colleagues leave the country – and sector – for better working conditions.

While a strike has the backing of many, including student associations, some students say they have been left in the dark about it, and fear getting further behind with their studies.

Students at the University of Canterbury were shocked to be informed by Stuff that staff were striking this week, saying they hadn’t heard anything about it.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff UC maths student Ally Bell is concerned that the strike could put her further behind, with exams looming.

Mathematics student Ally Bell said the recent public holidays had forced the cancellation of classes, so another one would put her more behind, “especially with exams coming up”.

Law student Ash Negi, who has exams in three weeks, said: “They can’t just go on strike, just like that. What will happen to our classes is concerning.”

Commerce student Jackson Smith was also surprised about the lack of communication, but said it would not affect him as his lectures were online.

“If they’re going on a nationwide strike, we should’ve heard about it.

“I think good on them … people don’t usually go on strike lightly, so academics, they’re pretty switched on. If they’re doing it, it’s probably for a good reason.

“I wonder if that means I’ll get an extension on my assignment?”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff UC commerce student Jackson Smith was surprised about the lack of information over the strike but does not believe it will affect him.

The decision to strike followed a vote on September 21 by union members.

Negotiations between the union and university sector began in July, but months later still had not reached an agreement.

Although the eight universities have different collective agreements, they have co-ordinated for the strike to take place in unison. Across the sector, 87% of union members were in favour of striking.

Irena Brörens​, assistant national secretary for the TEU, believed the union’s request was “simply fair and reasonable at a time of unprecedented pressure on household budgets”.

Brörens said without the sector matching inflation, the universities were essentially offering “an effective pay cut”.

Dougal McNeill, TEU Victoria University of Wellington branch president, said there was “rock solid support” in the capital for the union's decision to take action.

“We've had some of the biggest meetings we've had in years and wonderful solidarity from the student union.”

He said members had been talking about these issues for a while and it was time to be fairly recognised for their work.

McNeill said the sector had been through “enormous disruptions” during Covid-19 pandemic.

“We don’t think our membership should be asked to accept what would be a pay cut in real terms.”

Laura Starling Laura Starling with partner Brandon Johnstone. Earlier this year their rent went up by 25%.

University of Otago researcher Laura Starling​ is among those expected to go on strike.

Starling, 29, said she just wanted her pay cheque to be above the cost of living.

Earlier this year, her landlord wanted to increase the rent by $150 a week. She and her partner negotiated down to an overall 25% increase.

“This year especially has been very tough,” Starling said, saying the strike was related to the rising cost of living. “Everything is more expensive.

“Pretty much all the people I work around are young people my age, who don’t own their own home and have precarious employment.”

Andrew Lessells​, president of the New Zealand Union of Student Associations, said all student associations supported the strike.

He questioned why student fees were increased by the maximum level permitted each year when their teachers’ wages didn’t match inflation.

“You’ve got to ask, are students getting value for money? Universities seem good at building new buildings ... but ultimately only two groups matter. The students and the staff.”

RNZ Nearly 700 university staff are losing or leaving their jobs because of a financial hole left by falling foreign enrolments. (First published March 2021)

Paul O’Flaherty, executive director of people, culture and campus life at the University of Canterbury, said the university’s bargaining team believed talks had so far been “constructive”.

“We will continue the dialogue that aims to address the issues that are relevant to UC staff. We haven’t received details about the proposed strike action, so can’t comment on its possible impact.”

A recent report by economic research agency Business and Economic Research Ltd, commissioned by the TEU, showed staffing costs across universities had increased by 7%, compared with a 45% increase in revenue from student fees.

The data was collected over a 12-year period, when the average funding increase included 16.5% from the Government and 48% from research revenue.

When the report was released in August, Rob Stowell​, the University of Canterbury’s TEU branch president, called it “disturbing”.