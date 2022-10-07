New curriculum aims for authentic history of Aotearoa New Zealand

Graeme Ball, the chair of the New Zealand History Teachers’ Association (centre) helped write the Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories curriculum, which comes into force in schools next year. He’s giving talks in the South Island about how the curriculum might be implemented.

People curious about how the new history curriculum will be rolled out in schools from next year can hear details from one of its authors this weekend.

Graeme Ball, who chairs the New Zealand History Teachers’ Association, is also due to outline how colonisation happened in Aotearoa, in talks on Saturday arranged by The Nelson Institute.

From 2023, Te Takanga o Te Wā and Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories will be compulsory for students up to year 10 (14 years old).

Schools will be expected to teach about Te Tiriti o Waitangi , the ongoing development of New Zealand’s national identity through immigration, and colonialism in the Pacific, including New Zealand’s role in colonisation through control of nations such as Sāmoa.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils the new New Zealand history curriculum at Sylvia Park School in March.

Among “big ideas” students will learn are that Māori history is the foundational and continuous history of Aotearoa New Zealand, and colonisation and settlement have been central to the country’s histories for the past 200 years.

President of The Nelson Institute Nigel Costley said the group invited Ball to talk, mindful that the quality of debate around race had been poor.

“History is always an evolving story. The Graeme Ball history talks are an opportunity to hear and discuss what for many will be a new and exciting chapter in that story.”

Ball wrote two New Zealand history text books after he started teaching in 1999, driven by what he saw as the twin injustices of Māori not having their stories told, and young New Zealanders not knowing about their country’s past.

When he switched his school’s lessons to 19th century New Zealand history (from Tudor-Stuart England) 20 years ago, teaching New Zealand history was optional and there were few resources.

The most recent text book on New Zealand history followed an “Eurocentric” framework, being published in the last millenium when “there hadn’t been huge amounts of research done”, he said.

Ball didn’t claim to be an expert on Māori history, but tried to give Māori a more authentic voice in his overview of Aotearoa over the last 200 years.

“Everything that happened in New Zealand is really centred around ... the shift in the balance of power [away] from Māori in the 1840s.

“You can’t help but notice the incredible patience and almost optimism they [Māori] had that this relationship that was agreed to in 1840, would still work despite all the tensions that were building.

“Unfortunately of course that optimism turned out to be misplaced.”

Ball used “very reputable historians” as sources for his books, which were critiqued by historians including members of the Māori historians’ group, Te Pouhere Kōrero.

He hoped the books – originally aimed at high school students – would help provide teachers with background knowledge, many of them having been at school when teaching of New Zealand history was “ad hoc”.

The curriculum required that schools teach history from hapū and iwi in their regions, and investigate the stories of other cultures which have shaped local communities.

While there was plenty of “uncomfortable” history since the 19th century, there shouldn’t be any guilt teaching it, Ball said.

Settlers thought they were doing the right thing, saying they were turning the country “from a wild and untamed land into good productive farmland”, and believing they were helping Māori who assimilated to pākeha ways, he said.

“No one did it that’s here today. But what we can do is just lay it out. Give students tools to critically analyse it themselves.”

Graeme Ball will speak at the Beachside Nelson Conference and Event Centre Nelson on October 8 from 10.30am-3.30pm. Door sales will be available on the day at $5 a talk.