PPTA unanimously supports abolishment of streaming from 2030

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has applauded the Post-Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) for forging ahead with a new policy to rid classrooms of streaming by 2030.

Union delegates attending its annual conference in Wellington were presented a paper on Wednesday calling for support for de-streaming, acknowledging what it called the “historic and present harm caused to rangatahi Māori” through the practice.

As well as endorsing the policy’s introduction, the PPTA also pledged to advocate for more resourcing for schools to help support the transition out of streaming.

Streaming in secondary schools saw learners grouped together by ability, but research showed the practice caused harmed to Māori and Pasifika students who were over-represented in low stream classes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins rejects claims high performing students will be negatively impacted if streaming ends, saying the research doesn’t support that assumption (File photo).

“Streaming is harmful because it is the tyranny of low expectation,” explained PPTA junior vice-president and teacher at Invercargill’s James Hargest College Chris Abercrombie.

“If you’re in the low stream class, the students know ... and we know that it impacts them and their self-esteem and their ability to try, and even their ability to be exposed to certain ideas,” he said.

Streaming advocates argued that higher achieving students would be “unfairly stunted” by the change, however this assumption was not supported by research. In fact, students gained socially and had no academic impact from being in a non-streamed class, the paper read.

PPTA delegates have chosen to introduce a policy to see streaming end in classrooms by 2030 at its annual conference in Wellington on Wednesday. (File photo)

Hipkins told delegates streaming “had no place” in the New Zealand education system, and there was “absolutely no evidence” to support the most able students would be negatively impacted if the system was removed.

“There’s absolutely no evidence to support that. In schools where they don’t have streaming, the high performing students are still high performing,” Hipkins said.

Abercrombie​ spoke in support of the paper, telling delegates streaming was “racist, sexist, elitist” and that change was needed.

He also rejected claims higher performing students would be impacted if streaming was removed, saying there was no evidence to support this.

“The impacts of de-streaming on the mid and top [performing students] is nothing. The worst outcome is nothing changes for them. If they are still achieving highly, they’ll still achieve highly, and actually, we’ve found some of the social aspects of school actually improve for these students,” Abercrombie said.

Some schools – where streaming was deeply entrenched – may find the de-streaming process more difficult than others, but Abercrombie felt it wasn’t impossible.

“With the right support, with the community behind them, with the students interested in it, the research says it’s the best thing for our students ... it’s not about telling schools what to do. It has to be about what’s best for them in communication with their community, their parents, their whānau, and their students,” he said.