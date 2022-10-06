Thousands of university staff could be prepared to strike again – and soon

University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

Thousands of university staff are prepared to walk off the job again in the next couple of weeks if Thursday’s strike action doesn’t win them better pay.

“I do anticipate there will be more strike action if we don’t feel progress has been made,” Tertiary Education Union (TEU) national secretary Sandra Grey said.

When and where more strikes might occur would be determined by union members across the different universities, she said.

More actions are planned over the next eight working days, including days when staff don’t answer emails. “It will continue until we get a good, decent offer on the table.”

Early indications were mixed as chancellors from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and Massey University refused the union’s offer to come to the table and negotiate with them and the Government.

The University of Canterbury and Lincoln University, however, had requested meetings with the union. “We hope they intend to put better pay offers on the table,” Grey said.

Victoria University of Wellington and University of Waikato maintained a more conciliatory posture with statements saying they “still wanted to engage with the unions in good faith” and were focussed on mitigating disruption to students.

Thursday's half-day strike comes amid stalled negotiations over pay and concerns of a widening gap between wages and inflation. University staff have said they are “angry” and “worried about the future”, with the union calling for an 8% pay rise.

Jason Dorday/Stuff University of Auckland and AUT staff rally in Auckland.

Dougal McNeill, the TEU's Victoria University branch president, described “a feeling of unity” at Thursday afternoon’s Wellington rally. That solidarity extended to staff support for future actions, with union members voting to endorse options like more half or full-day strikes and withholding grades.

“How does the saying go: ‘muck around and find out’,” McNeill said. “If they [Victoria University] want to muck around, they might find out that we’re ready for an extended campaign.”

That commitment was evident at impassioned rallies throughout the day. Caitlin Devoy, a technical demonstrator at Massey University in Wellington, said she struggled to pay her bills and support her two teenage children.

“I used to be able to just get by but now, every fortnight, I eat into my savings, and soon it'll be gone.”

Nathan Chicken, a senior business lecturer at Lincoln University, pointed to disparities in pay between different universities, with Lincoln staff normally receiving a lower salary than equivalent staff at other universities.

“The university has offered a 2% [pay increase]. We’re asking for an 8% increase,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

At AUT, about 50 people gathered for a rally ahead of the planned strike at 1pm. TEU branch president David Sinfield said poor pay for staff was a society-wide issue.

“Don’t forget, we teach the nurses, we teach the doctors, we teach the paramedics. And we’ve seen a lot of staff leave to go back to their fields because they can make more money there, which says a lot about the state of pay at universities.”

Students turned out to support their lecturers and tutors and other university staff. Joshua Stewart, an honours student at the University of Otago, had planned to attend the Dunedin rally despite snow and a project deadline.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff “Our working conditions = their learning conditions” read one sign at the University of Canterbury rally.

“[They] all deserve at least enough to keep up with living expenses,” Stewart said. His parents worked at Massey University, in Wellington, and attended the strike “with their signs and banners”.

The University of Otago rally was postponed due to weather conditions, however staff still put down tools between 2pm and 4pm as planned.

Union meetings at seven of the eight universities were planned for October 17, at which time members would reassess.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reluctant to pick a side when asked about the strike action.

“This is obviously something the universities are dealing directly with their unions on.

“We have increased the subsidy rate from central Government in order to support universities with their additional costs, but ultimately when it comes to a negotiation of this nature it is up to the two parties.”