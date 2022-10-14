Cheat sheet: How damaging is traffic noise for your preschooler, really?

There are books on the shelves and new toys ready to be played with but a Christchurch preschool cannot open due to nearby traffic noise.

Childcare provider BestStart has been barred from opening a new $4.3 million centre near a main Christchurch road as traffic noise would be an “annoyance” to the children when they were outside. Was it the right call? Lee Kenny asks the experts.

So, what’s the issue?

The Ministry of Education declined BestStart’s application to open a new early childhood centre in Christchurch as noise levels from the nearby Yaldhurst Rd/State highway 73 would annoy children when they were outside.

BestStart spent $250,000 on remedial work to reduce the noise, which included a large canopy, acoustic panels to the exterior of the building and fencing with acoustic properties, but the noise levels of 67 or 57 decibels are still too high.

READ MORE:

* New $4.3m preschool may never open because road noise would be an 'annoyance' to children

* How to pick and pack the best lunchboxes for adults

* 'I can't afford to work': 'Free' childcare is a myth, and costs for parents are high



What is the problem with traffic noise anyway?

According to Professor Gail Gillon – an expert on child language and speech sound disorders, and the director of the University of Canterbury’s Child Well-Being Research Institute – sustained noise could disrupt a child’s ability to learn, especially if they have an auditory processing difficulty.

“Some children may have a particular difficulty being able to filer out background noise or to concentrate when there are other competing noises in their environment,” she said.

“Being able to hear well is crucial to children's learning, so anything that may impact on a children's ability to hear their teacher's voice well or to concentrate is something we want to minimise.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff BestStart Riccarton Park was due to open to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Is there anything else?

Yes. Sustained noise could also interfere with a child's ability to regulate their behaviour, says Gillon.

“If you're getting frustrated because you can't concentrate, that can sometimes be displayed in different behaviour.

“What we’re trying to do at this young age is optimise a learning environment, and things that may not be optimal are of a concern.”

Supplied The outdoor area has been modified to reduce the noise from the nearby road.

Can sustained noise, like traffic, be an issue for autistic children​?

Yes, but not always, says Autism New Zealand, as it’s “an incredibly variable condition” with “no set level at which sound becomes uncomfortable or painful”.

“Many autistic people do have increased sensitivity to noise, particularly loud noises or sustained, inescapable background noise,” a spokeswomen said.

“I would say that the traffic noise at the proposed preschool site would be a significant issue for many autistic children, not so much because of how loud it is, but because it would mean children are unable to go anywhere quiet.”

Supplied The centre is ready for children but cannot open until in gets approval from the Ministry of Education.

Is there anything else to consider?

Public health expert Dr Mike Bedford said noise caused by nearby traffic is less of a concern than the health risks posed by air pollution from vehicle emissions, and on that basis BestStart should not have tried to open the centre on Yaldhurst Rd.

“The biggest issue of all for children's health is traffic pollution. We should have no business establishing childcare centres on busy main roads.”

Regardless, he says being subjected to traffic noise for 40 to 50 hours a week is not good for children.

“Early childhood centres are not schools. It's not that they spend some time inside and then get let out to play. In a good centre, they would be spending a lot of their hours outdoors.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Public health expert Mike Bedford is a senior lecturer at Massey University and chief executive of lobby group ECE Reform.

So did the ministry make the right call?

BestStart says no, and quotes two independent sound experts it hired who said the firm had “taken all practicable steps to mitigate the noise” and that it was at an acceptable level.

But Bedford backed the ministry’s decision, saying “the centre should never have been developed there in the first place”.

Viv Shearsby, who has been working in early childhood education for more than 30 years and is chairperson of the Community Childcare Association, is “heartened” that the ministry is taking environmental factors seriously.

“Issues of noise pollution and air pollution are often overlooked within the planning of where early childhood go.

“Do I think it's the right call? Yeah, I probably do.”

What will happen to the centre now?

It’s unclear. The centre was ready to open, with books on the shelves and toys ready to be played with. Staff had been recruited and there was a waiting list of children ready to join.

BestStart Riccarton Park has been told it needs an updated general report from Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Waitaha, which would include a noise assessment, before it can submit a new application.

BestStart will now decide the future of the centre, which could include finding a new use for the building.