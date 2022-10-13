Alleged sexual misconduct at Auckland alternative school deemed 'not concerning'

Timatanga Community School caters for pupils in year 1 through to 8.

An incident of potential sexual misconduct between children at a small, alternative school in West Auckland, was found to be “of no concern”, the school says.

Timatanga Community School, which caters to pupils from year 1 to year 8, addressed the incident at a recent board of trustees meeting.

Do you know more? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz

The board discussed whether parents should be informed of the incident and ultimately decided that they should.

The chairperson for the board, Shaun Davis, said the school treated parents as unpaid staff and they should be informed of the incident for this reason.

READ MORE:

* Gloriavale appoints new acting school principal in wake of suspension of former head teacher for misconduct

* Teacher accused of having sex with student, giving him cigarettes and tequila

* 'Intimate' staff-student relationships banned at Victoria University of Wellington



Timatanga Community School is part of the Timatanga community, where people live onsite. The school’s website described the school as “open-plan and alternative”.

Parents had input into the day-to-day running of the school and also did the cleaning. In 2021, the school roll sat at 26 pupils.

The principal of Timatanga Community School, Eve Tonkin, confirmed an incident involving two children at the school had happened and parents were informed.

“I can’t shed light on what happened, due to privacy, but the situation was handled to the satisfaction of all.”

Tonkin said the school undertook a full investigation into the incident and found it was “of no concern”.

“There’s a range of normal sexual exploration between children and not so normal sexual exploration – it was ruled this fell inside the normal range.”

Tonkin said the school had notified the Ministry of Education of the incident.

The Ministry of Education would not confirm whether they had been made aware of the incident. Leader for the north, Isabel Evans, said schools were self-governing.

“Our role is to provide advice, support and guidance whenever needed.”

New Zealand School Trustees Association and NZ Police have been contacted for comment.