'I'm never going to be able to afford a house', says Lincoln University lecturer during pay strike

Staff at Lincoln University are striking over pay and conditions, some saying it is a struggle to get by.

Dr Keegan Burrow​ has a PhD and a good job at Lincoln University, but fears he will never be able to buy a house.

The 29-year-old is a lecturer in food biochemistry and lives in a shared flat, just as he did as a student.

He was one of more than 120 Lincoln University staff who staged a half-day strike on Thursday over pay. Those who took the industrial action had their pay docked.

Burrow says he loves teaching but questions how viable it is in the long term, knowing he could earn more in the private sector.

“I'm a food scientist, so if I wanted a job at Fonterra they would pay me three times more,” he said.

He joined Lincoln University almost three years ago after completing his PhD at University of Otago. He is on the lowest band for a lecturer at Lincoln University, meaning his salary is between $70,000 and $75,000.

“I'm never going to be able to afford a house,” he said.

Burrow lives in Christchurch and his biggest expenses are travel to work and his rent, which costs $220 per week.

“I studied for eight years. I did that because I'm passionate about what I do but also because I was told you need a postgraduate qualification to get good pay.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Around 120 Lincoln University staff took part in strike action on Thursday.

Thousands of Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members at all eight of New Zealand’s universities staged strike action last Thursday, with an 8% pay rise the main focus of their claims.

Lincoln University lab technician Deborah Poi said she earned a “fabulous salary” in the private sector but gave up working there because “it was just about making money”.

“There wasn't really any heart in it for me,” she said.

“Working in tertiary education is the best thing that we can do for our young people.”

After five years at Lincoln University she earns $60,000, which is comparable to her starting salary in the private sector.

“My husband and I don't have a mortgage, but we are looking to buy next year,” she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Lincoln University staff marched through the campus to outside the office of vice chancellor Grant Edwards.

“We want to stay in Canterbury but if it's more competitive somewhere else we'll have to relocate there.”

Dr Olaf Schelezki, a viticulture lecturer, said Lincoln University staff are “overloaded with work” with people leaving and new courses being introduced.

“I have been advancing during four years here, so I theoretically got more salary, but (factoring in inflation) I earn less money than I did when I started,” he said.

He earns just above $85,000 a year but can often work 50 to 60 hours a week.

“Rents have been going up consistently, most of (my salary) is consumed by that,” he said.

“I can't really afford a mortgage. I wouldn't be able to afford a family.”

Working conditions have led him to consider leaving academia.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Dr Olaf Schelezki, lecturer of viticulture, was among more than 100 Lincoln University staff who staged the protest.

“More and more academics are moving into industry because of better working hours, better pay and better security.

“I love being a teacher, I love working with the students, so I do not want to leave.”

As they marched around the Lincoln University campus, staff waved flags, banners and signs.

One sign read “Wonderful surrounds don’t pay the bills”, which was a reference to a comment made by Lincoln University vice chancellor Grant Edwards.

He told staff: “It's a total package of what we offer here at Lincoln University which includes salary, but it also includes the other key aspects of working in a wonderful environment with great colleagues.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff University staff across the country are calling for an 8% pay increase.

A Lincoln University spokesperson said “by way of context, Edwards’ statement came following a question from the floor at a recent quarterly staff briefing”.

“It was in this context that Professor Edwards referenced the ‘total package’ of what Lincoln can offer to attract and retain top staff.”

Regarding the claim that salaries at Lincoln are amongst the lowest in New Zealand’s university sector, the spokesperson said “Lincoln University is aware that some salaries are low comparatively, and is exploring pathways to address this”.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF About 7000 staff across New Zealand’s eight universities will stage a half-day strike on Thursday as part of strike action over failed pay increase negotiations. Christchurch organiser Thaddaeus Hadaway explains why bad weather won't stop them.

Rates of pay differ at New Zealand’s eight universities. The most recent starting salary for a lecturer is as follows:

Auckland University of Technology $75,076

University of Auckland - $103,904

University of Canterbury - $82,881

Lincoln University - $74,112

Massey University - $75,595

University of Otago - 83,652

University of Waikato - $79,337

Victoria University Wellington - $80,276

The most recent starting salary for a senior lecturer is as follows: