Calls for second chief executive and Māori co-governance at mega-polytech Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga has come under fire for its use of Māori motifs and values that are not reflected in its structure, with some calling for a second chief executive to be appointed and the introduction of co-governance.

The embattled tertiary education provider staged a three-week consultation process during which it received more than 1100 submissions.

Staff, students, iwi, education experts and industry figures were asked to provide feedback on Te Pūkenga’s organisation, direction and regional structure.

The results have been published in a 63-page document titled Tā tātou huarahi/Our pathway, and among the concerns raised were that the proposed governance and leadership structure do not align with Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the regional boundaries do not conform to settlement legislation.

“This proposal plans to introduce co-leadership only at regional level which negates the commitment of Te Pūkenga to honor Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” one respondent said.

Another person called for a change at parliamentary level so “Cabinet can appoint two chief executives”, while someone else said not having Māori at chief executive level is “an imbalance in mana”.

Te Pūkenga brings together New Zealand’s institutes of technology and polytechnics and transition industry training organisations into a single institution.

The proposed structure will see Te Pūkenga split into four regions – North, East, South and West – but it was claimed the East and West regions did not align with traditional iwi-Māori groupings.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff Ara Institute of Canterbury will become part of Te Pūkenga on November 1, 2022.

Other respondents said that, from a Māori perspective, it does not make sense that Waikato is grouped with the East Coast region in Te Tai Rāwhiti, or that Wairarapa is grouped with the West Coast.

Communities in Northland felt they would receive unequal experiences being distant from Auckland, while dividing the South Island into two regions was “unanimously opposed” by iwi.

“This boundary proposal was seen to be a breach of Ngāi Tahu regional boundaries specified under their settlement legislation,” the report says.

“The submissions made by iwi on this point are clear, unambiguous and compelling that reconsideration of the Southern boundary is necessary.”

Supplied Te Pūkenga’s logo is inspired by harakeke, New Zealand’s flax plant.

There was some support for the proposed regional boundaries, with others suggesting they should be aligned with health authority boundaries.

One person said Māori motifs and frameworks were being applied to different areas of Te Pūkenga, the logo was based around the harakeke (flax), and the regions were named after the winds, but asked “where is this reflected in the structure?”.

It was also claimed the proposals did not represent Pacific people at a senior level.

“[I] don’t see Pacific voice at all in this structure,” one respondent said.

“It would be good to have it at the higher levels so we can look to Pacific leadership for guidance and strategy.”

SUPPLIED Peter Winder, Te Pūkenga acting chief executive, visiting staff at Universal College of Learning (UCL).

The definition of “disabled learner” in the engagement document glossary was “roundly criticised as being too medical” and “not focused enough on a social model of disability”.

It was also claimed Te Pūkenga risked being “too corporate-focused and not relevant” to contemporary education.

“As an organisation that will have enormous influence on the thinking of a generation, it is time that we move past simplistic corporate designs that put their own financial interests above the imperatives of their social responsibilities,” said one person.

Acting chief executive Peter Winder, who took over following the resignation of Stephen Town in July, said the feedback “will be key as we move to the next stage in this process”.

“The design organises Te Pūkenga around nine vocational pathways and empowers four regions to respond to local need, working with employers, industry, unions, and communities,” he said in a statement.

“A process with our senior Māori leaders and mana whenua will be implemented to confirm regional boundaries and the names of the four regions.”

Te Pūkenga has also published a 42-page document titled Te Pūkenga organisational direction and design.