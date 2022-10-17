Shakespeare festival funding cut 'takes opportunity away' from teenagers

Various Kiwi schools and kura perform renditions of Shakespeare through a modern lens, as part of a programme offered by the Shakespeare Globe Centre of NZ. (Video first published June 2021).

The Almighty Johnsons actor and Sheilah Winn alumnus Emmett​ Skilton​ says scrapping funding for the popular Shakespeare festival would take it away from budding young actors with limited opportunities.

Skilton has joined other Kiwi screen and stage professionals to criticise Creative New Zealand’s decision to cut funding for the Shakespeare Globe Centre of New Zealand, which has run Shakespeare competitions for over 30 years.

Creative NZ has been accused of “cancelling” the Bard, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the decision was not “indicative of a culture war in New Zealand”.

The issue has prompted international headlines after a Creative NZ assessor claimed Shakespeare was “locked within a canon of imperialism” and his work was not relevant to “the contemporary art context of Aotearoa”.

Shakespeare Globe Centre of New Zealand has run the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival for more than 140,000 teenagers over three decades – with Ardern and Hollywood actor Melanie Lynskey among those to have taken part.

For the past 10 years it has received about $30,000 a year for the festival from Creative NZ, which it has now decided to cancel.

Skilton, who played lead character Axl Johnson in The Almighty Johnsons, took part in the Sheilah Winn Festival five times.

Skilton went to low-decile Porirua high school Mana College, where he said there were limited in-school opportunities at the time for children interested in drama.

“Creative NZ is taking the opportunity away for all these students.

“[Creative NZ] always has tough decisions to make ... but this wasn’t just some small-scale thing. Students would spend most of the year looking forward to it.”

Actor and diector Emmett Skilton took part in the festival five times

Skilton rejected comments the festival wasn’t relevant to contemporary Aotearoa, and said that was never a question for the teenagers who took part.

“It wasn’t just people dressing up in frilly shit and getting on stage.

“The thing Sheilah Winn Shakespeare was doing was encouraging students to find where 400-year-old writing fit into modern Aotearoa.”

Skilton was hopeful they would find a way to keep the festival going.

“A hell of a lot of successful people came through there.

“Robyn Malcolm was one of my earliest teachers, and that was through Sheilah Winn. We still talk fondly [about it].”

Playwright Derek Doddington – who was honoured by the Queen for his services to local drama – said the decision was a “travesty”.

Doddington has staged various adaptations of Shakespeare's plays, including open-air productions in Christchurch’s Mona Vale, which attracted crowds of more than 500 people a night.

Shakespeare’s works combine history with “beautiful language” and they remain important, especially for students, he said.

“I obviously don't approve (of Creative NZ's decision), I think it's a travesty.”

Derek Doddington has staged Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

For the last two years Doddington has staged Shakespeare plays at the Isaac Theatre Royal, with the two matinee performances attended by 1400 students from 40 schools.

“We've done Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream in August,” he said.

“I don't know what I'm going to do next year, so I wrote to some schools and said, ‘I can put on other popular plays’, and all of them came back and said, ‘No, we want Shakespeare’.

“The students love it, it's in the curriculum and I think it's incredibly important that kids get to see Shakespeare performed.”

Shakespeare's plays can be reworked to ensure they remain relevant to a contemporary audience, Doddington said.

For his recent adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream he changed the sex of one of the characters so it was two men who fell in love. He made another character transsexual.

“You can play with the stories with modern adaptations and they still work,” he said.

“We got some great emails back from students, it was very powerful.”

Speaking on RNZ on Monday morning, Ardern said she did not agree with all funding decisions.

“(It is) a decision by a creative agency, which is independent of government – they make their own funding decisions.”

Hornby High School students staging a scene from A Midsummer's Night Dream in April 2021.

Presenter Corin Dann acknowledged it was “a small amount of money” but said it was “symbolic”.

Ardern, a former arts minister, responded: “It would only be symbolic if it was something the Government itself had made a decision on.

“These are independent decisions, I’m not going to agree with all of them, nor am I going to agree with all of their rationale.”

The prime minister said she hoped there could be further discussions around the matter

“I would encourage the parties to sit down with Creative New Zealand, I think that there are some conversations there to be had.

“Let’s not get carried away and take a funding decision as somehow being indicative of a culture war in New Zealand, it’s not.”

A Government spokesperson said Creative NZ runs an “independent process within their mandate and the minister does not have discretion over funding decisions” it makes.

Creative NZ has been contacted for comment.