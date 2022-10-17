Victoria, Massey university staff to strike for two hours this week in support of 8% pay rise

The Hub at Wellington's Victoria University was filled with people picketing over fair pay for university staff on October 6 as part of the first nationwide strike in the sector in 20 years.

Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington and Massey University will walk off the job for two hours this week in support of demands for an 8% pay rise .

The industrial action at Victoria will immediately follow a forum held by incoming vice-chancellor Nic Smith, with TEU organiser Nicki Wilford warning that if the university doesn’t deliver a “significantly improved offer”, more strike action will follow.

“Victoria University staff are increasingly frustrated at the university administration’s continuing refusal to increase their pay offer. We want to show the incoming vice-chancellor the depth of staff discontent he is inheriting and for to hear their voices loud and clear,” Wilford said.

The lack of an increase offer for tutors was of particular concern to union members, as they were “having to live with the uncertainty of not having permanent employment on top of low pay”, she said.

1 NEWS It's the first coordinated industrial action in 20 years involving all eight NZ universities. First published October 6.

Stuff/ Jericho Rock-Archer Victoria University of Wellington's new vice-chancellor, Professor Nic Smith, explains his vision for the future of the university. First published September 20.

“This is no way to treat people, especially those who in most cases are post-graduate students and recent graduates of this university ... we call on Nic Smith to listen and intervene,” Wilford said.

Victoria University’s Mark Daldorf said in a statement that the challenge the university faces was that the union was running a national bargaining campaign, seeking a pay increase of 8% for its members from all universities.

“No university is in a financial position to meet this claim,” his statement said.

He said the university wanted to engage with the unions but that the university was not going to conduct bargaining through the media.

Massey University staff in Palmerston North, Wellington and Albany will strike for two hours from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday.

Massey University’s TEU organiser Lawrence O’Halloran said staff were continuing to feel overworked and underappreciated wile the university’s pay offer was “simply not good enough in face of the cost of living crisis”.

A breakdown in negotiations between the union and all eight of the country’s universities has led to a series of strikes which began with the first coordinated nationwide strike across the sector in 20 years on October 6.

The week before, 87% of TEU members who participated in strike ballots across 18 collective agreements voted to stage a sector-wide strike, with support from members represented by the Public Service Association and E Tū unions.