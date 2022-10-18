Unions express desire to get back to negotiating table, as pay standoff with universities remains

Victoria University union members chanted, clapped and banged together bright red thundersticks on the Kelburn campus during Tuesday's two-hour strike.

The Tertiary Education Union says it’s eager to get back to the negotiating table with Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington in the hope of being breaking the stalemate over pay.

Union members chanted, clapped and banged together bright red thundersticks during a two-hour strike and rally at the university’s Kelburn campus on Tuesday.

Union members are pushing for an 8% pay rise in line with inflation. Earlier on Tuesday, Stats NZ reported annual inflation in the September quarter was sitting stubbornly at 7.2%.

Marching strikers snaked around the campus, stopping several times to rally outside the main administrative block, delivering various messages, including: “Underpaid, overworked. Pay us fair, we know our work” and “workers’ rights are under attack, stand up, fight back”.

KEVIN STENT Tertiary Education Union members at Victoria University of Wellington staged a second walkout in as many weeks on Tuesday, as part of nationwide strike action by employees at Aotearoa's eight universities.

KEVIN STENT Alia Marshall, left, and Aaron Douglas were part of a vocal demonstration in support of greater pay for staff at Victoria University of Wellington on Tuesday.

It’s the second time in less than a fortnight that Victoria University staff have downed tools in support of their demands, with TEU branch president Dougal McNeill saying it was “time to pay up and pay fair”.

McNeill was among several members who attended a forum attended by incoming vice-chancellor Professor Nic Smith who will begin leading the university from mid-January.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Tertiary Education Union branch president at Victoria University of Wellington, Dougal McNeill, leads a strike by TEU members on Tuesday.

“It’s a matter of public record that there have been low levels of trust and real deep unhappiness at this university for a number of years through Covid, so I was keen to ask him how he was going to pick up and rebuild that trust,” McNeill said.

“He made a commitment to do so ... we gave [Smith] a chance to listen, and I’m sure he will be getting a chance to see what a large mobilisation this strike was so I’m sure all responsible people will be reflecting on what they should be doing now,” McNeill added.

TEU branch organiser Nicki Wilford announced a stop-work meeting for union members was scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 – a point where she hoped to be back around the negotiating table.

KEVIN STENT Public Service Association members joined the TEU in striking for better pay at Victoria University. A two-hour stop-work meeting will be held by members on Wednesday, October 26.

“We just need to get back to the table ... otherwise, we will be back here next week, and the week after, having to do this to get back to the table. We want to be able to get a decent offer for you,” Wilford said.

During his address, McNeill said he was listening to members who wanted the union messaging and bargaining to be positive.

The universities have consistently maintained that they can’t afford an 8% pay increase for staff.

“If there is a real problem of funding for the sector, if the universities cannot afford to pay staff who make the libraries function, who do the administration, who staff the labs, who teach the courses, who offer tutorials, if they cannot afford to pay their staff properly, then we need to have a national discussion with the Government about proper funding for the sector.

KEVIN STENT The Green Party’s tertiary education spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick joined striking union members on Tuesday.

“The Tertiary Education Union is very keen to have that conversation. The New Zealand Vice-Chancellors’ Committee said to us, ‘no we’re not interested, go away’.

When approached for comment, the university re-issued its comment from Monday.

“The challenge the university faces is that the TEU is running a national bargaining campaign, seeking a pay increase of 8% for its members from all universities. No university is in a financial position to meet this claim.

“Victoria University wants to engage in meaningful dialogue with the TEU and PSA. However, we are not going to conduct bargaining through the media,” Mark Daldorf, the university’s director people and capability said.

Massey University will stage a two-hour strike on Wednesday, followed by Lincoln University where members will down tools for half a day on Thursday.

This week’s industrial action followed the first coordinated strike involving staff from the country’s eight universities in 20 years on October 6, and strikes at other individual universities last week.

Speaking about looming strike action at Massey, TEU organiser Lawrence O’Halloran said the university’s pay offer was “simply not good enough” in light of the cost of living crisis its members were grappling with.

“Massey staff are striking because they continue to feel overworked and underappreciated,” O’Halloran said.