Freedom learners: the lure of homeschooling

Reuben Harris put his first set of milking cups on a cow at 7. A couple of years or so later, staying on a farm during a family trip to the UK, he got up at 5.30 every morning for a week to milk cows.

Last year the teenager did a day a week on a farm, learning to drive, milk cows and feed calves. Last Saturday he started an afternoon relief milking job. Tomorrow he goes for his restricted driver’s licence, after which he should be able to start morning milkings.

Aged 16, he is about to finish school and aims to have his first fulltime job on a dairy farm when the season starts next year.

It’s not every youngster’s dream for their future, but Reuben knows his mind and has the support of his family.

“When I get an idea, I seem to run with it pretty hard.”

Today he’s working on his St John gold first aid, and he has just been studying physics. The bookwork finishes for good at the end of next week. But learning is for life, he says.

Reuben is speaking in the lounge of the family’s recently built clay-block house, with rolling Whatawhata farmland including their lifestyle property visible through huge windows.

This is school. Sheena, his mum, is also his teacher.

Kind of. Sheena says she’s a facilitator, not a teacher. “I provide for them the opportunities to do the learning, and they do it,” she says. “Or they don't.” She laughs.

Actually, they do, just maybe not always in the first moment. “We've got to have a sense of discipline and structure in the home. Otherwise, it's just like kids rule the roost.”

As an educator, it has been about enabling her three sons to go with their strengths and support them in their weaknesses. The point is, she can't do the learning for them. Her job is to figure out the pathway, particularly in the younger years. It’s everything you would want to hear an educator saying about a student-centred model of learning.

Reuben rattles off money-raising ventures outside the book learning: lawn mowing, plant selling, chicken raising and egg selling, calf raising. “He studies financial literacy in a very deep way,” comments Sheena.

Reuben and his younger brother Eoghan are among the 1.3% of enrolled students being homeschooled in New Zealand. Homeschooling numbers have been on a slow and uneven rise over the past two decades. On July 1, 1998, there were 4909. That figure was 7749 in 2021.

But numbers spiked dramatically late last year after the August lockdown. The number of monthly home education applications reached 861 last November before quickly dropping back to 215 in July, close to the underlying trend.

That rise also prompted media stories around the capability of those taking their kids out of school.

On October 3, Auckland principal Stephen Lethbridge​ told Stuff he’d previously seen the ministry approve homeschool applications when parents were “functionally illiterate”. “We’d write to the ministry and say we don’t think that is a good idea, and their homeschooling application was still granted,” he said.

That response is a source of frustration to Harris, who is on the executive committee of the National Council of Home Educators NZ and is also a homeschool coach.

You can understand the frustration. She points out, quite reasonably, it takes a proper commitment to start homeschooling, evident when you look at the application form on the Education Ministry’s website.

That form, as politely worded as it is, requires would-be homeschoolers to do detailed preparation. First and foremost, they must show how they will meet the requirement to teach at least as well as a registered school. They have to figure out a curriculum, keep records of their child’s work, explain what resources they will use. And so on.

“Any home educator that takes this on fills in the form and says to the ministry, yes, I will educate as regularly and well as in a registered school – that's our legal obligation,” Harris says.

She pauses. “You take it seriously. And you make it work.”

You don’t decide you’re going to have your kids around all day, and take a hit to the family income, without due thought.

And sometimes you wobble. Sometimes it’s hard. As a 7-year-old, Reuben was struggling with his reading. Harris, who had already taught Reuben’s older brother, Caelan, to read just couldn’t make it happen. So she turned to a reading recovery friend, who worked out it was an eye tracking issue, gave some advice, and six weeks later Reuben was fine.

It can also be hard when a learner throws their maths book across the room in frustration. Sometimes, you remove yourself from the room and regroup. Find a new path, forget about the maths book for an hour, but then make sure they pick it up again because the hard stuff has to be faced.

When it comes to home educators, there might be a few bad apples, but if so, Harris is not seeing them.

Some get picked up, however. About 12 years ago the Education Review Office (ERO) stopped routinely reviewing homeschoolers. The office says its 500 annual reviews pre-2010 were finding good quality homeschooling practices and “committed caregivers”, but also says its reviewing was reduced “as a result of budget changes in line with the financial situation at the time”.

In the current regime, the Education Ministry can contact parents about their practice, or ask ERO to review a home educator, which can lead to a certificate being revoked.

Between January 1, 2017 and February 22, 2022, ERO followed up on 35 requests to review home education provision. So far this year, 14 certificates have been revoked, while the years 2019 and 2021 had fewer than five revocations each, and there were none in 2020.

The decision to stop routine ERO inspections comes as news to Raglan woman Tesh Randall, who might be homeschooling’s biggest fan. Growing up with three younger siblings in Dargaville, its flexibility suited her down to the ground.

She could study in the evenings if she wanted, or get up early and gain more time to play. She could also plan other things around school, like the business she set up as a 12-year-old buying and selling cellphones in the early days of Trade Me.

She volunteered at her local library, worked at a cafe, did various jobs, and studied at her own – rapid – pace.

“I just had way more freedom, I think, than I would have if I’d been at school 9 to 3.”

Randall, co-founder with Seb Walter of Raglan Food Co, has heard people can get more distracted at school, the teacher has to manage a lot of students and those students are limited to the pace of everyone else in the class.

She and her three younger siblings learned using a curriculum that could be NCEA cross-credited, and they had to periodically send off test results. They were also inspected a couple of times that she remembers. It was a best-behaviour moment for the kids.

She is just learning now that those reviews have since been scrapped.

“Oh. That's interesting. I feel like it's probably quite a good idea to keep doing it.”

Randall graduated with NCEA level 3 equivalent aged 15. She could have gone to university, but instead got a jump start on the working life.

Hers was a Pentecostalist church upbringing, and the homeschool group she was part of growing up had a mix including Seventh Day Adventists and even Brethrens.

“There's a faith-based element to a lot of homeschooling. I wouldn't know what the percentage is though, but it must be very high.”

The inquiry-based approach to learning fostered by homeschooling can, however, lead you in unexpected directions. As a teenager Randall got chatting to a Baha’i on a plane trip to Christchurch, realised she didn’t know much about other beliefs and decided to do something about it. She took on a writing project in which she practised a different religion every year and blogged about it. Baha’i, Quakerism, spiritualism, even Hare Krishna, attracted her passing devotion. She was turned down by a couple of Muslim groups, not keen on her writing about the experience. At the end of all that, she is no longer a churchgoer – and nor do her siblings or parents regularly attend church.

Then there’s that other nagging question about homeschooling: what about the socialisation?

“Yeah, that was always the big question. As a kid when you'd tell other kids that you're homeschooled, the first thing they'd say is, ‘How do you have any friends?’ That was the number one question.”

The answer is, they were fine, she says. Her sister, just a year younger, was her best friend and they played netball and badminton, did drama and dance. There were also homeschooling groups. She thinks it could be harder for families who are more rural and distant.

Harris has fervour when it comes to homeschooling. Some of that may come from her own experience of schooling in Scotland. Dyslexic, she struggled through school, hating it.

It was ironic, she remarks, that she then went into teacher training after getting a degree in hospitality business management.

Not that the teacher training was much help when it came to homeschooling. “I had to get school out of me.”

She can have a dim view of mainstream schooling.

“I've been through the system with all the trauma, all the trial, all the lack of understanding and the lack of support and stuff. And so I get why many are choosing homeschooling for their children.”

Bullying and lack of provision for additional learning are among the main reasons parents to take their children out of school, she says.

As for the recent spike in numbers, masks and vaccines may have played a part, but her sense is it was often parents who got more involved in their children’s learning during lockdowns and were shocked at what they saw. “Children were at home learning and parents went, ‘What, you're learning what? They're teaching you how? You mean, that's all you do – really, you're at school all day and that's it?’”

Children could go from struggling with reading to loving reading in the six weeks of lockdown, she says.

That being the case, is there a place for mainstream education?

“Of course there is.” But schools need to rethink what school is. She acknowledges they are trying hard to do that, and to provide an individual learning experience for students, but for her education is about relationships.

“We're family. We do life together. That's how we grow and learn. It's relational as much as it is knowledge and academics.”

And school, with one teacher, or a class of 60 with two teachers and maybe a couple of assistants, doesn't give that same quality of relational connection.

What about socialisation, though? Kids developing friendships, learning to interact with their peers?

Harris doesn’t have much truck with that. Plenty of the newbie homeschool parents tell stories of bullying and schools doing nothing about it. Should children experience bullying as their socialisation, she wonders.

As for learning from peers, it takes the wisdom and life experience of an adult to guide a 7-year-old through any difficulties – another 7-year-old can’t do that.

When it comes to Randall’s assumption about the percentage of faith-based homeschoolers, no one knows the figure exactly, but Harris accepts it would be high.

That begs the question of why.

Harris, herself a Christian, points out her own reason for homeschooling was individual. She and her doctor husband Nathan started their oldest, Caelan, at a mainstream school, but decided to go it alone when he was getting stuck in his reading, with little indication the school could respond to his individual needs.

Still, the general question remains: do some parents not want their kids going to a school where their values aren’t being taught?

“Yes. The content of New Zealand's curriculum is not what some parents want their children to be taught. And increasingly so.”

Harris is reluctant to be drawn further, but she is prepared to comment about one area.

She is concerned about the explicit stuff children as young as six and seven can be taught. “Not everyone wants their 7-year-old to be told all about what's going to happen when they get married,” she says.

“Many parents are saying, ‘I want to teach that to my children. I want to be the safe place that they can talk about these things’.”

Like Harris, Hamilton woman Kathryn Pyne is a trained teacher turned homeschool educator, and is also Christian. When she was younger, Pyne had never thought of homeschooling, but that changed with the experience of motherhood. “When my children came along, I was like, ‘Oh, these are my children. I don't want to let anybody else take over them at the moment’.”

Playcentre went well, she met some homeschooling parents, and that was it.

They have been busy years, with five children to bring up. Mornings were for formal work: reading, writing, maths. There were no desks – just the dining table and the floor.

Afternoons were for whatever – reading, activities, drama, homeschooling events. The family were part of a drama group for 10 years, putting on a big end of year show presenting to audiences of 200 or more.

Oldest daughter Sarah, 23, remembers one in particular, a fairytale mashup. She was a character that also narrated “It was kind of a bossy-ish character, which was quite funny for me at the time, because I was still on the shy side. I was like, ‘yes, bossy!’”

Doing drama boosted her confidence, says Sarah, who kicked on to teacher training at university, using Te Kura Correspondence School as a stepping stone.

She is now teaching at Hamilton Christian School in a class of up to 25 children. It’s hard to say how much homeschooling has influenced her teaching. “I could say things like, you know, wanting to appreciate students’ individuality. But I think people would just do that anyway, because that's just part of teaching well.”

Sarah is getting paid to teach; Kathryn isn’t. It’s been a fulltime job for the best part of two decades, and that’s clearly a sacrifice, given the hit to household income, with her husband a chemistry teacher. There is a modest annual Education Ministry allowance: $743 for the first child, $632 for the second, $521 for the third and $372 for subsequent children.

Kathryn’s youngest, Anna, 16, is working on algebra at the moment, a subject Kathryn never got until she started teaching the kids. “I probably would say that I've learned more homeschooling than I ever learned at school myself.”

Some homeschoolers send their kids to high school when they get old enough, as learning becomes more specialised. That wasn’t for Kathryn, though. There are ways around it. When her oldest son Caleb wanted to do computer animation aged about 13, she couldn’t help, so he went online and taught himself.

Today Sarah is teaching, Caleb, 22, is in his final year of an engineering degree, Ethan, 19, is an apprentice electrician, Isaac, 18, is an apprentice builder.

That leaves Anna being homeschooled, and a mother adjusting.

“I'm just in that in-between phase,” Kathryn says. “It's weird because homeschooling has defined my lifestyle for so long that I have to get my head around it. But at the moment, I'm just one day at a time.”

There has been self-doubt along the way, she says, times when she wondered if she was doing the right thing. She was tired, the kids were having a bad day: would they turn out okay?

It seems fair to ask, have they?

She laughs. “I think they're fabulous. I couldn't ask for better kids.”

Children don’t all need to be high-flyers, not everyone needs further education, Sheena Harris says.

But she worries about youngsters leaving school disillusioned about learning, and she is horrified by how many leave without the ability to read and do basic maths. “Let's not put homeschoolers on a pedestal of being somehow superheroes. We're not. But we do just want to provide our children coming out with some good character traits and good ethic for working and learning.”

In her own family’s case, that sees Caelan, 19, studying communication design at university, Reuben about to start farming, and Eoghan, 13, with time ahead of him.

He’s just bought a crossbow with money he saved up. What does he shoot? “Whatever comes in front of it,” he says deadpan. “Rabbits,” his mother quickly corrects.

So there are rabbits in the paddocks to have a crack at, along with a target he has set up. The working future can come later. You suspect he’ll be ready for it when it happens.