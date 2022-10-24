Top principal's regret over 'not being able to help' as he steps down after 42 years

Sue and Phil Holstein in their home in Christchurch. He will step down as principal of Burnside High School at the end of the year.

As principal of Christchurch’s largest school, Phil Holstein has supported a generation of young people as they have grown-up in a post-quake city, faced the horrors of the March 15 mosque attacks and coped with Covid-19.

Now, after a career spanning more than four decades, he has resigned from Burnside High School and will step down at the end of the year after struggling with the reality that he can’t help those in need.

He qualified as a teacher in 1979 and has worked at three Christchurch schools, playing a part in the lives of tens of thousands of students across the city.

But, he said, he feels more affected than ever by “the complex issues of students and families who need help and support”.

“There are issues that our students and our families are experiencing, and the toughest part is that I haven't got all the answers,” he said.

“The vast majority are doing well but for those that aren't, and there's a small but significant group that aren’t, it affects me more. I'm getting frustrated more that I can't support them.”

The 64-year-old grew up in Christchurch and went to Shirley Boys’ High School.

He “learnt his craft” teaching social sciences at Hillmorton High School for 15 years, before joining Riccarton High School, where he was appointed deputy principal and then principal.

“I've loved every school I've been at,” he said.

“If, in some small way, I've added to the education sector across the city, then I'm pretty happy.”

His passion for rugby saw him coach the New Zealand secondary schools rugby team for three years.

“I love my rugby. I was too small to play, so I put my energy into coaching.”

Holstein has been principal at Burnside High – the largest secondary school outside of Auckland – for eight years and is also president of Canterbury West Coast Principals’ Association.

His decision to step down is one he has been thinking about “during this year”, but he has “resigned with no place to go”.

“It's a whole combination of factors,” he said.

“People I used to meet, who I hadn't seen for a while, would say, ‘When are you retiring?’ And it sows a seed in your mind,” he said.

“As far as the school's concerned we have a new strategic plan that we've been working on and a new board. It felt like the right time.”

Another deciding factor was the end of Covid-19 restrictions, which saw teaching move online in 2020 and 2021.

“Next year, hopefully, we’re going to be in a norm here, and I think that probably requires a new voice, a new energy and a focus as we park Covid to one side.”

In a letter to parents, Chris Dann of Burnside High School’s board said Holstein had been “an exceptional and outstanding leader”.

“Phil has added a great deal to the history of the school and to its proud reputation – locally, nationally and internationally,” he said.

Holstein and his wife Sue recently became grandparents, and they're looking forward to spending time with baby Charlie.

He’s also hoping to play more golf and do “a wee bit more travel”.

With his vast experience, Holstein has not ruled out working in education again in the future.

“I would like to think there might be opportunities for me to help in the education sector, in some way.”