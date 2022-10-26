Teen theatre troupe thrilled by PM's intervention in Shakespeare drama

All’s well that ends well for a teen theatre troupe whose favourite festival faced a funding cut.

Creative NZ’s decision to stop funding the Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ (SGCNZ) last month made international headlines after its panel said the festival was “quite paternalistic”, was “located within a canon of imperialism”, and did not show relevance “to the contemporary art context of Aotearoa”.

A group of students that performed in the Marlborough festival had expressed shock over the snub, saying the universally-themed plays were so easily adapted to modern contexts their entries were normally diverse in some way. They worried that if students had to shoulder the funding gap, it would prevent some from entering.

So they were happily surprised when they stumbled over a social media post last week about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying the Ministry of Education would cover the shortfall.

Marlborough Girls’ College student Leander Mason, who spent a week in Dunedin this month for the SGCNZ’s National Shakespeare Schools Production (NSSP), said the news was shared rapidly between NSSP students in celebration.

“I saw Jacinda Ardern’s face on the post and got excited – it’s a commonly known fact within people that have done the festival that she is an alum.”

It was the second piece of good news Mason had received this month, after being selected as one of 24 performers for the NZ Young Shakespeare Company, which studies and performs at the Globe Theatre in London from June 30 to July 19, making Mason the 16th Marlburian selected.

“It’s really overwhelming, because I wasn’t expecting it.”

Mason was hoping the Shakespeare play they would learn would be either a comedy or a tragedy, and was also excited by the prospect of seeing big live theatre shows in London. The last group got to see shows such as Hamilton and Wicked between workshops, Mason said.

Supplied Former Marlborough Boys’ College student Sam Lewis, left, performs at Shakespeare’s Globe, in London, with the NZ Young Shakespeare Company in July.

Mason’s classmate Lu van Asch said she was “really happy” to hear the ministry would fund the festival, which she thought offered security for the festival but also confirmed its educational value.

“I’m still a bit annoyed because it shouldn’t have happened in the first place. But I’ll take what I can get.”

William Shakespeare’s works are not a curriculum requirement, but some teachers still choose to teach them.

In explanation for the refusal, Arts Council chairperson Caren Rangi had said Creative NZ funding was contestable and the reality was that not all applicants could receive money. Creative NZ was particularly challenged by its reduced financial capacity this year, Rangi said, and had encouraged the festival to apply under the annual grants scheme which had weaker criteria.

When asked about the funding cut, Ardern said she did not agree with all funding decisions made by agencies but stressed Creative NZ was independent and exempt from Government influence.

However, last week she revealed she had discussed it with Education Minister Chris Hipkins who agreed the ministry could find a solution for the festival.

“It would be a real shame if those coming through their education today were to miss out on these opportunities for learning and performing,” Hipkins said in a statement.

Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ regional co-ordinator and Marlborough Girls’ College teacher Shalom Del’Monte-Aberhart said the funding was important because it helped regional co-ordinators pay for judges and hire venues, rather than charging schools or students a participation fee.

“So there was a bit of uncertainty, whether we would have a budget for any of that, or if we would have nothing.

“So it was really reassuring to know the festival would go ahead. But it’s also about time it was funded through the ministry, because it’s highly valuable as an extracurricular through the school.”

Students often used their entries for NCEA Drama assessments, Del’Monte-Aberhart said. Shakespeare was not a curriculum requirement for NCEA English, but some teachers still chose to teach one of the texts.