Survey shows 21 students at a Christchurch girls’ school have been the victim of rape or near rape

Students at Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School were asked about their experiences of sexual harassment.

Twenty-one students at a girls’ school in Christchurch have been the victim of a sexual assault that ended in rape or near rape.

This was one of the findings of research carried out at Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School after staff and students were “concerned about levels of sexual harassment in their community”.

A small number of students at Avonside Girls’ High reported being raped on more than one occasion, including one who said she had been raped “multiple times for two months when I was 13”.

At Shirley Boys’ High, a number of students described being inappropriately touched or groped and there were a number of examples of digital anal penetration without consent.

The surveys followed similar research at Christchurch Girls’ High School in June 2021, which revealed incidents of rape and sexual harassment.

In total, 572 Avonside Girls’ High students took part in the survey. This was “a very high rate” said Dr Liz Gordon of Pūkeko Research, who conducted the analysis.

In total, 394 Avonside Girls’ students said they had been sexually harassed, with 163 having been sexually harassed two to five times.

Three-quarters of those reporting sexual harassment said it occurred outside the school and around town, and half reported harassment when they were out socialising.

More than half reported harassment on public transport, with a quarter of these taking place on school buses.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School share a site in the east of Christchurch.

Most of the female students reported changing aspects of their lives to try and avoid further sexual harassment. The most common change was wearing long and baggy clothes and avoiding short, tight or revealing clothing.

Other strategies included avoiding certain places, changing routes and staying at home.

“My heart goes out to all the victims, but at least we now know what we are dealing with and can start taking action to deal with it,” said Catherine Law, principal of Avonside Girls' High School.

“For example, there is a clear need to stop the apparent code of silence and bring sexual harassment into the open. We also need to create a safe space where our students can get support confidentially.”

Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School are on the same site in east Christchurch and share the library, cafe, gymnasium and two theatres.

The surveys were carried out between August 29 and September 2.

Fewer Shirley Boys’ High School students completed the survey. In total, 397 surveys were included in the analysis, while 127 surveys were removed due to response bias, with around half being inappropriate or “very incomplete” responses.

There was a “high number of obviously false responses”, noted the Shirley Boys’ High School findings.

Seventy-five (around 19%) students said they had been sexually harassed. Of those, 37 experienced sexual harassment two to five times.

The majority of incidents took place at school, followed by while out socialising, around town and on school-related trips.

Most common daily harassments included unwanted touching, groping or grabbing, body-shaming and being rated on their looks.

“I really do feel for those who have been harassed and I thank them for completing the survey,” said Tim Grocott, headmaster of Shirley Boys High School.

“It will have been difficult, but without them, we wouldn’t know exactly what’s happening and how to tackle it.”

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, contact Women's Refuge.