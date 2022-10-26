Auckland school threatens to withhold reports over unpaid fees

A top Auckland school is threatening to withhold students’ reports for those who don’t pay school-related fees.

Auckland Grammar School principal Tim O’Connor told parents in an email last week “prompt payment” was required for any outstanding fees, and those who weren’t able to stump up the money would be put on the school’s “Defaulters List”.

Those on the list would not receive an end-of-year report nor the school’s magazine, according to the email.

O’Connor made clear the fee he was referring to was not the optional school donation, but the costs associated with workbooks, sporting trips and Cambridge examination fees.

“It is our preference not to be reactionary as the term concludes, thus the open nature of this communication,” he said.

But the parent who sent the letter to Stuff said the approach amounted to “bullying tactics” during a cost-of-living crisis.

They said while the policy didn’t directly affect them, they asked for more “empathy and humanity” towards those who might not be able to foot the bill.

Auckland Secondary Schools’ Principals Association president Greg Pierce said

Auckland Grammar was walking a “fine line with the legality” of withholding reports.

Pierce said schools were obligated to produce reports, but whether they were required to share them with parents was more of a grey area.

Instead, he said a more common approach was to withhold school magazines or stop students from attending the school ball.

“It’s becoming more of a common situation for schools offering services outside the school curriculum,” he said.

He said a commitment to paying some fees was better than nothing.

The Ministry of Education and O’Connor have been approached for comment.







