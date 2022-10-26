'Shocking' results of school sexual harassment surveys confirm what young women already know

Students at Avonside Girls' High School and Shirley Boys' High School talk about sexual harassment after a survey revealed 21 female students have been the victim of rape or near rape, while a number of male students described being inappropriately touched or groped.

Students at a Christchurch school where a survey revealed 21 girls were the victim of a sexual assault that ended in rape or near rape say the findings confirmed what they already knew.

The survey was carried out at Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School after three students at the girls’ school presented their principal with “a few documents” detailing incidents of sexual harassment on and off the campus in February.

In the months that followed, work was done behind the scenes to raise further awareness of the issue at the schools, which share a site in east Christchurch.

Teenagers at both schools were invited to take part in the anonymous survey which revealed 21 female students had been the victim of rape or near rape, while a number of male students described being inappropriately touched or groped.

Following the release of the findings on Wednesday, the two schools held assemblies to explain to students where they can receive support.

Nikita Anderson, 18, was one of the three students who approached Avonside Girls’ High principal Catherine Law in term one to raise the issue of sexual harassment.

“She said, ‘OK, let’s do something about it’ and we’ve been working all year to be able to have open discussions about this,” Nikita said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Avonside Girls' High School students Nikita Anderson and Olivia Kingi say the survey findings were “confirmation” of their experiences. spoke to media on Wednesday about the survey.

The findings were “confirmation” of things she and her friends had experienced.

“It just confirmed that Avonside is just like any other place for young women and young people.

“I think it could be a surprise to some people, who are a bit more ignorant to the kind of stuff that does happen.”

Law said the results of the survey were the “beginning of a big journey” for the school.

“We want to see a culture where speaking up is actually OK, and there are systems of support within our school to speak up and there is a culture of no judgement,” she said.

In total, 394 Avonside Girls’ students said they had been sexually harassed, with 163 having been sexually harassed two to five times.

“For those of us who work in education and work with young people, unfortunately, it's not surprising,” Law said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Catherine Law, principal of Avonside Girls' High School, says the survey was the “beginning of a big journey”.

“It is still really shocking. My heart goes out to all our students who have experienced sexual harassment but particularly to those who have experienced it at the severe end.”

Shirley Boys’ head boy Kururangi Wetini said the survey has brought the issue of sexual harassment “into the light”.

“Now we can address it and be more understanding and more aware of what is happening in our school,” he said.

Seventy-five (around 19%) of Shirley Boys’ High students said they had been sexually harassed. Of those, 37 experienced sexual harassment two to five times.

Tim Grocott, headmaster of Shirley Boys’ High, said his initial reaction “was a sense of empathy” for the students involved.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Shirley Boys' High School students Thomas Hopgood and head boy Kururangi Wetini discussed the survey with reporters.

“It was concerning to see that is the experience that a number of our boys were having at school,” he said.

“While the number wasn’t huge, it's still an experience that is significant.”

The issue of sexual harassment “probably hadn't” been on his radar prior to the survey being commissioned, Grocott said.

“We were aware that there may have been some issues, some of the students at Avonside had indicated some stuff previously but the extent of it wasn't something we were aware of.”

Shirley Boys’ High has a “really strong pastoral care system” but that would be further developed, he said.

“Our boys need to understand the significance of the survey and of what we are trying to address and some people do need to change their attitude around it and understand the importance as we go forward,” said Grocott.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School share a site in east Christchurch.

Neither of the school leaders felt the fact two single-sex schools shared the same site had contributed to the issue.

“I don't think things have been exacerbated, but I do think that we're much more aware of the issue and I think that is a really positive step,” Grocott said.

Being on the same site meant the two schools could work together to better address sexual harassment, said Law.

“What struck me was the amount of young people who talked about being in relationships where they were sexually harassed,” she said.

“There is a lot of work to do around consent. We need to do a lot of education around ‘what is no’, ‘what is consent’ and that needs to be done in both schools.”