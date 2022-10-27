Students urged to be like 'Roadrunner' and avoid cyber 'coyotes'

Naenae College students test their cyber skills knowledge using a programme adapted to the New Zealand context by Australian not-for-profit Grok Academy.

Lower Hutt’s Naenae College students have become the first in the country to test a new cyber security training programme aimed at helping them to protect their privacy and operate safely online.

Made up of four challenges, Pūkenga ā-Ipurangi Aotearoa – Cyber Skills Aotearoa launched on Thursday. It has been adapted from a programme developed by Australian not-for-profit Grok Academy to equip Year 6-13 students with the skills required to keep themselves safe in the rapidly evolving online world.

Blessing Tafili, 13, was among those participating in the first challenge called ‘Cyber Comp’. Running online over two weeks, the challenge will expose students to 12 age-appropriate scenarios from a hacker’s perspective.

Using simulated social media, messaging apps and websites, participants were challenged to find secret messages, spot a phishing attack and decrypt lyrics to famous songs to solve cryptographic ciphers or code.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The first challenge, launched on Thursday, provided students with 12 age-appropriate scenarios from a hacker’s perspective, asking students to find secret messages and identify a phishing attack.

The following three challenges on information security, web application security and cryptography will be made available free to schools, kura and kura kaupapa Māori next year in both English and te reo Māori.

Tafili, who spends most of her time on social media apps TikTok and Instagram, described the challenge as “detective work using different sources” while “teaching you to protect yourself”.

As digital natives, today’s teenagers have always existed in a world where both the real and online worlds were always closely entwined, underscoring the need for the next generation to have the tools and knowledge to protect themselves from the “bad actors” or cyber criminals.

Naenae College principal Nic​ Richards said while students were experts in social media, parents and teachers were aware that “the decisions made now can exist online forever.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Naenae College students perform a powhiri welcoming visitors to the Cyber Skills Aotearoa launch on Thursday.

While people of any age can be affected by cyber incidents, in the year to June 2022, 17% of incidents reported to Netsafe came from people under the age of 21.

Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark said rangatahi lived in an increasingly digital world, but that dependence on a “free, open and secure internet comes with its own risks” as the numbers of malicious actors using increasingly sophisticated methods to do harm continued to rise.

“For those of you old enough to remember, I think of it a bit like Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner. The cyber criminals are constantly looking at new ways to set up a successful trap and we, on the other hand, need to be a little bit more like Roadrunner and be successful in anticipating and avoiding those traps.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark says, “we want our kids to be confident and safe online”.

“These criminals are making the most of cyber-enabled tools to steal information, spread disinformation and launch attacks. Everyone needs to feel confident navigating cyberspace and this is especially true for our youth. We want our kids to be confident and safe online,” Clark said.

As well as protecting digital safety, it was hoped Cyber Skills Aotearoa would inspire more youth to consider cyber security as a career, with several private sector companies lending their support to the challenge.

Clark wanted to see greater diversity in the information technology, particularly amongst women, Māori and Pasifika to better reflect the country’s ethnic make up.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said teaching students to become critical thinkers to allow them to question and critique the vast amounts of content available online was important.

As an older sister, Tafili wanted to ensure her younger siblings were also safe when using apps like TikTok, and ensure they knew “that not everything online is true”.