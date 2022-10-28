Schoolyard fun or 'outdated' and 'inappropriate': Is it time to end the grundy run?

The Marlborough Boys' College grundy run is an annual end-of-year "rite of passage" (video first published November, 2018).

Final exams and the end of high school are right around the corner for Aotearoa’s year 13s, many of whom are celebrating the end of their school careers with parties and pranks.

But Christchurch high schools are calling out one popular prank – the ‘grundy’ run – as a relic of the past, saying it’s not just a bit of schoolyard fun, but disrespectful and inappropriate.

Grundy runs are where students, usually boys, strip down to their underwear, sometimes donning masks, then run through the grounds of another school – often a girls’ school.

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School Principal Sandra Hastie said a group of high school-aged “unauthorised males” entered the school grounds dressed inappropriately on Wednesday.

“We have video footage of the young men, and these images will be passed to schools and authorities where necessary.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable, and it is extremely disappointing to see students continue to participate in such activities despite active efforts from a number of schools to discourage this behaviour.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Grundy runs involve high school leavers – usually boys – stripping down to their underwear and running through the grounds of another school (file photo).

They did not know what school the boys were from.

Marian College also had a grundy run through its grounds this week.

While principal Mary-Lou Davidson would not confirm what school was involved, she said they had since been in touch.

“[We] appreciate that their senior management worked hard to shut this behaviour down. They had advised their students of the consequences for anyone involved.

“Marian College regards this event as very inappropriate, and it is a totally outdated 'leavers tradition’.”

The practice was also condemned by boys’ schools.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff There was a ‘grundy run’ at Rangi Ruru Girls' School in Christchurch this week.

Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster Nic Hill said students and parents knew the school would not tolerate students running in their underwear through other schools.

“We care about our students, and we do have a role to guide them away from activities that could cause offence or harm.

“Acts like the grundy run have no place in modern schools.”

Hill said they expected students to align with school values, and respect others.

“It takes nothing special to go along with a crowd.

“The grundy run can’t be legitimised, and it would reflect poorly on anyone who thought it was a good way to mark the end of their school career. It aligns with a flawed definition of cool that just doesn’t cut it anymore.”

Shirley Boys’ High School headmaster Tim Grocott said it did “not sit comfortably” with him.

“These sorts of actions do not reflect the values of Shirley Boys’ High School and are disrespectful to other schools and their students and staff.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch Boys’ High School principal Nic Hill says the grundy run has no place in modern schools (file photo).

“We have been very clear with our students about our expectations, and our head students have also articulated to the year 13s that this type of behaviour is not acceptable.”

The school wrote to whānau of year 13s, outlining that activities like grundy runs posed a health and safety risk, reflected poorly on the school, and were disruptive as students prepared for their upcoming exams.

Grocott couldn’t recall the school taking any action against individual students, as the events usually happened at other schools and identification was difficult.

“Last year we cancelled our year 13 graduation luncheon due to silly behaviour in the final days of school.”

A former student of an all-boys school in Christchurch, who did not want to be named, participated in a grundy run at a nearby all-girls school in his final year, and said it was done as a prank “and nothing more”.

Scott Hammond/Stuff A Marlborough Boys’ College grundy run through Marlborough Girls College (file photo).

He said it was not intended to be sexualised.

Many girls already knew it was going to happen and were waiting when the boys arrived, he said, and some even tried to tackle boys as they ran through the school.

“It was never anything malicious. There was laughing on both sides, and we just ran through the school and went on our way. It wasn’t anything more than that.”

He conceded as time went on, perhaps there were more appropriate ways to carry out pranks in the final weeks of school.

An anonymous survey of Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School students released earlier this week, which revealed 394 of the 572 girls who took part had been sexually harassed.

Seventy-five of the 397 boys who completed the survey had also experienced some level of harassment.

Researcher Liz Gordon, who carried out the study, said it was important to think about whether the mindset underpinning activities like grundy runs also underpinned sexual harassment.

“One thing that came out of the study was that boys see these things very differently than girls.”

Supplied Dr Liz Gordon of Pukeko Research has looked into sexual harassment at several Christchurch girls’ schools (file photo).

But she said there were lighter and darker ends of these behaviours and attitudes.

“Honestly, walking through the grounds in your underwear is not sexual harassment.

“It can be awful and terrible and damaging for girls and boys who have experienced harassment, but [many] boys can see it as just a joke.”

Gordon encouraged students to think about why they found grundy runs funny.

“You can’t blame schools for this... They’re the site, because they’re filled with adolescents, but they’re not the cause.”

Schools could think about when it was time to intervene, she said, like when St Bede’s College shut down a “wife beater Wednesday” dress-up event this week.

They also needed to be well-resourced to provide proper education around health and consent, as well as programmes like Loves-Me-Not.

“What schools can do is arm their students, and parents can arm their kids too... in particular their boys.

“As soon as the girls are educated on this and you encroach on their space... you’ll encounter a lot more resistance.”