Handing power over: why Council hired rangatahi to design the mahi

Matalena Fale got a job at council straight out of high school.

At the end of 2020, Matalena Fale graduated from high school after a year of lockdowns and a world changed by Covid.

She was immediately thrown into the pandemic response, joining a call centre to direct those who needed help finding the medical professionals they needed.

Fale, from Manurewa and Laulii in Samoa, loves to work with people and was happy to help.

But in 2021, a career advisor from Manurewa High School rang, with an exciting opportunity.

Would she like to work at Auckland Council helping council, business and the government support and understand rangatahi? Of course, she said.

For the next 12-weeks, Fale was on a programme called Youth Lab, a collaboration between Manurewa High School and The Southern Initiative, an Auckland Council branch focused on south Auckland.

It was a crash course in communication, collaboration and problem-solving, bringing a rangatahi view to Auckland’s challenges.

One of those was what to do about the Puhinui stream, a long polluted but once thriving part of the city.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff “What amazes me about co-design is we approach [the issue] with the voices of our community in the centre of it all,” 20-year-old Matalena Fale said.

Fale and others interviewed their own peers and brought their expertise to a city-wide project to co-design an intergenerational strategy to regenerate the stream, which was officially signed off on earlier this year.

Learning about co-design was an unexpectedly wonderful part of the programme, Fale said. Not everyone in her life understands it, some even ask her whether she’s building houses now.

“Co-design is participatory design,” she explained. “It involves our community, our rangatahi, focusing on a particular issue we’re facing.

“What amazes me about co-design is we approach [the issue] with the voices of our community in the centre of it all.”

Their efforts were such a success that Fale and three other Manurewa High School graduates were hired as full time co-designers at TSI.

Since November 2021, their unit – Te Taiwhanga Rangatahi – has been working on one key question: how to get rangatahi Māori and Pasifika into well paid jobs in the environment sector.

It’s a question that easily could have gone to consultants from outside south Auckland to answer, Southern Initiative team member and mentor Anne-Marie Mujica said. But why not give it to those who know rangatahi best?

Fale’s tuakana (mentor) on the job is Rereahu Collier (Ngāti Porou), who specialises in mātauranga Māori.

He said understanding young Māori or Pasifika mindsets goes far in helping them open up on development or change in south Auckland.

Unless another young person is in the consultation asking pātai (questions), rangatahi aren’t likely to speak out of respect to elders.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Matalena Fale (left) and Rereahu Collier (right) work side by side at The Southern Initiative to get young Māori and Pasifika voices into the first steps of big decisions.

“To a lot of rangatahi who grow up in that space, silence is a form of respect,” Collier said. “There are set practices that guard the mana of rangatahi and through that it’s hard to build a relationship with those who aren’t fully aware of that world view.”

“Having someone that represents who you are being at council and making you aware of the different things out there is really helpful,” Fale said.

In a report focused on Tāmāki Makaurau, research from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) highlights how important green jobs – those that benefit the environment – are going to be to the city’s future.

“Within 30 years, Tāmaki Makaurau is projected to grow from a city of over 1.6 million to 2.4 million, requiring another 300,000 dwellings and 250,000 plus jobs,” MBIE said.

So who will do those jobs? Fale, Collier and the TSI hope it will be today’s rangatahi and are already talking to year 10 students about careers based in south Auckland and focussing on improving their neighbourhood first.

Last week, representatives of the multi-stakeholder Puhinui regeneration project, design firm Isthmus, Ōtara based entrepreneurs The Roots, and ecological restoration experts Uru Whakaaro hosted classes of year 10 students from Manurewa High School at the Hayman Park rēpo (wetlands) for a green jobs expo.

It was months of work by Fale, Collier and their colleagues to answer their key question. And it may have worked. They will be putting on another such expo in the future.

Fale said for some learning about jobs they’d never heard of before could be enough to ignite a new passion.

Climate change and protecting the environment is an issue the students care about, Collier said, and they want to know what jobs are out there for them in this sector. The expo tried to do just that.

“There is a whakataukī, ‘poipoia te kākano kia putawai,’” Collier said. It translates to ‘nurture the seed, and it will grow.’

“The Hayman Park rēpo was the opportunity to plant that seed, to plant the idea of what changes they can create within their community, within their future.”