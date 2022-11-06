A business card made of wool? It's just the start for award-winning teenage twins
Business cards come in all shapes and sizes and in a range of materials – but have you ever seen one made from wool?
Now you can. The concept has been developed by a two Christchurch high school students – identical twins Archie and Jack MacDonald – and it has won them top spot in a “Dragon’s Den-style” business competition.
The Cashmere High School team (Total Card) won the Canterbury Ōtākaro South prize for their entrepreneurial aptitude. The “tap and go” sheep wool cards instantly transfer the contact information to any smartphone.
Also taking a top prize was The Scent, a team from Kaiapoi High School, who won the Canterbury Ōtākaro North prize, impressing the judges with their refillable wooden air fresheners scented with natural oils, targeting the corporate market.
The two teams were crowned winners at the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) Canterbury Regionals at Ara Institute of Canterbury on Tuesday.
Eight teams took part in the competition, having been shortlisted from 176 teams from 25 Canterbury high schools.
Archie MacDonald said they thought the wool cards would be “an awesome product, with a lot of potential”.
“We’ve got pretty big goals for the company, starting with the business cards,” he said.
“We’re keen to replace plastic cards with our own cards. Loyalty cards, gift cards, bank cards, they are some examples that come to mind.”
The Total Card and The Scent will now compete against each other and winners from across the country at the national finals in Wellington on December 6.
Total Card chief executive Jack MacDonald said the other Cashmere High School teams “worked so hard and pushed us to be the best we could be”.
And the winners were....
- Rotary Club of Christchurch Sunshine YES Regional Excellence Award for Social Enterprise: Total Card / Cashmere High School.
- Powell Fenwick YES Regional Excellence Award for Sustainability: Upcycled Plastics / Rolleston College.
- Kendons YES Regional Excellence Award for Finance: Cheeky Grill / Te Aratai College.
- Ara Institute of Canterbury-Te Pūkenga YES Distinguished Mentor Award: Clark Williams / 4C Centre Curator.
- Ara Institute of Canterbury-Te Pūkenga Regional Excellence Award for Customer and Market Engagement: Ātaahua / Rangiora High School.
- Baldasso Cortese Noordanus Regional Excellence Award for Innovation: Total Card / Cashmere High School.
- Cyclone Regional Excellence Award for Enterprising Technology: Upcycled Plastics / Rolleston College.
- Overall winner Canterbury Ōtākaro North, The Scent / Kaiapoi High School.
- Overall winner Canterbury Ōtākaro South, Total Card / Cashmere High School.