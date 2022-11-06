A business card made of wool? It's just the start for award-winning teenage twins

Twins Archie and Jack MacDonald have developed smart business cards made from sheep wool.

Business cards come in all shapes and sizes and in a range of materials – but have you ever seen one made from wool?

Now you can. The concept has been developed by a two Christchurch high school students – identical twins Archie and Jack MacDonald – and it has won them top spot in a “Dragon’s Den-style” business competition.

The Cashmere High School team (Total Card) won the Canterbury Ōtākaro South prize for their entrepreneurial aptitude. The “tap and go” sheep wool cards instantly transfer the contact information to any smartphone.

Also taking a top prize was The Scent, a team from Kaiapoi High School, who won the Canterbury Ōtākaro North prize, impressing the judges with their refillable wooden air fresheners scented with natural oils, targeting the corporate market.

The two teams were crowned winners at the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) Canterbury Regionals at Ara Institute of Canterbury on Tuesday.

Eight teams took part in the competition, having been shortlisted from 176 teams from 25 Canterbury high schools.

Archie MacDonald said they thought the wool cards would be “an awesome product, with a lot of potential”.

“We’ve got pretty big goals for the company, starting with the business cards,” he said.

Supplied Twins Archie and Jack MacDonald with business teacher Matt Benassi (centre). The Cashmere High School students were overall winner Canterbury Ōtākaro South.

“We’re keen to replace plastic cards with our own cards. Loyalty cards, gift cards, bank cards, they are some examples that come to mind.”

The Total Card and The Scent will now compete against each other and winners from across the country at the national finals in Wellington on December 6.

Total Card chief executive Jack MacDonald said the other Cashmere High School teams “worked so hard and pushed us to be the best we could be”.

Supplied Saran Adams, Beth Dunbar, Sophia Joyce (CEO) Natalie Cox (business teacher), Ezri Batterbury, Brie Amer and Annie Saunders. The Kaiapoi High School students were overall winner Canterbury Ōtākaro North.

And the winners were....