Code of conduct drafted after white supremacist's failed bid to join school board

Philip Arps, centre, at a protest outside the Christchurch District Court in August 2022.

A mandatory code of conduct for school board members will focus on “high standards of professional and personal integrity”, if introduced.

The new mandatory rules have been proposed by the Ministry of Education, which is also considering a change to the eligibility criteria for who can become a parent representative.

The issue came to light in August when a known white supremacist attempted to join the board of Te Aratai College, one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools.

Philip Arps – who was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment in 2019 for sharing footage of the March 15 mosque terror attack – was one of nine people contesting five parent trustee roles at the school. He came ninth, receiving 25 votes.

READ MORE:

* 'Huge relief' as white supremacist finishes last in Christchurch school board election

* A white supremacist standing for a school election was 'beyond conception', says education expert

* School board vetting to be considered after white supremacist's election tilt



His election bid attracted international headlines and prompted calls for board of trustee members to be police vetted, as school staff and parent helpers were.

It also ignited calls for a code of conduct for school boards to be introduced, something first recommended by the Tomorrow’s Schools Review taskforce in September 2019.

The Education and Training Act 2020 allows the minister of education to issue a code of conduct for state school boards, setting out “the minimum standards of conduct that each member is required to meet”, the ministry says.

Board members could then be removed “for a significant or persistent breach”.

A draft code of conduct has been drawn up, which includes a series of statements that attest to a person’s character. They include:

I act with high standards of professional and personal integrity.

I am culturally responsive and fair.

I speak up when I see unethical behaviour in the school. I treat all concerns raised seriously. I encourage an open culture where all staff, communities and students feel safe speaking up.

Te Aratai College principal Dick Edmundson said he had seen the draft document and he and the board supported it as a way of ensuring “good, community-minded people” were on the school’s board in the future.

“It ticks a lot of boxes for us,” he said.

“We are going to put in a submission and that is to support a code of conduct.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Speaking before the school’s election results were announced, students at Te Aratai College expressed concerns about Arps joining their board of trustees.

As well as addressing extreme behaviour, the new code would restrict a parent from campaigning for “a political party or candidate in (their) capacity as a school board member” and they would also have to “act effectively under current and future governments”.

The draft document also states board members would “undertake appropriate professional development, including a focus on Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.

Arps’ eligibility to stand in the Te Aratai election also prompted concerns.

Under the current law, those ineligible to stand in a school board election include “people who have been sentenced to imprisonment – or who have been convicted of a crime punishable by two years or more – and who have not yet completed their sentence or served the penalty imposed on them”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins weighs in on school board elections. First published on September 6, 2022.

People can give feedback on the draft code of conduct and suggest any possible changes to the school board member eligibility requirements.

Te Aratai College parent Sara Templeton, a city councillor for Christchurch’s Heathcote ward, said she supported the introduction of both a code of conduct and police vetting for school board members.

“My concern is the contact that boards of trustees have with students at a school,” she said.

Although she encouraged people to submit their thoughts to the ministry, she said a proactive system would be better than a code of conduct, “which tends to be retrospective”.

The draft code of conduct can be found on the ministry’s website and the consultation period closes on December 4.