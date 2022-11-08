Two young people referred to Youth Services for selling scam tickets to non-existent school 'fundraising' hāngi

At least 10 people have bought tickets for a non-existent hāngi fundraiser that claims to raise money for Kāpiti College’s kapa haka. (File photo)

Two young people have been referred to Youth Services for selling fake tickets for a non-existent hāngi fundraiser for Kāpiti College’s kapa haka.

The tickets, which cost $15 each, claimed the kai would include pork, chicken, cabbage and stuffing. Buyers were told pick food up from the college on Friday last week.

CCTV showed two young people selling them to local businesses.

Kāpiti College head of Māori and kapa haka Paora Trim​ was made aware of the scam when a person who bought a fake ticket came to the kura and to collect it. He informed police the same day.

READ MORE:

* Families sold 'worthless' tickets to the circus as ticket scammers target local events

* Scammers set up fake Summer Concert Tour page

* Facebook scam offender gets two years in prison



“[The tickets] hadn’t been very well-designed nor did they have a full list of ingredients that’s usually in a hāngi,” he said.

He was disappointed because many local community organisations used the kura’s facilities and equipment for legitimate fundraisers and this scam could jeopardise any future ones. Ten people who bought a ticket came forward, but he had no idea how widespread the scam was or how many people were ripped off.

“People have genuine goodwill and wanting to support something and they used this as a means to get money for themselves,” Trim said. “It’s just sheer dishonesty and fraud essentially.

“I really felt bad for the people that have been ripped off.”

Instead of punishing the two young people, Trim wanted to see them do the right thing by making the hāngi for the people they sold tickets to at their own expense. He said he would allow them to use the college’s facilities to do so.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff The kura’s head of Māori Paora Trim is disappointed at the scam and he wants the young people behind it to make things right and learn from it. (File photo)

“[The two ] that were involved are both very young and clearly quite naive,” he said. “The big lesson for them is to learn something from this and understand that they need to respect people, respect the community and contribute positively instead of taking from innocent people who have put their trust in them.

“I’m disappointed, but they’re young and they’re still capable of change. I would like to see that happen.”

A police statement said they have been made aware of an incident recently where tickets were sold to a hāngi fundraiser that was not legitimate and two young people would be referred to Youth Services in relation to the matter.