Te Pūkenga: Reimagining the future of vocational learning

Te Pūkenga - getting you the right skills, knowledge, and practical experience you need.

Small enterprises are the backbone of the New Zealand economy, and they need the right skills to support their business. Unfortunately, skill shortages are one of the many issues plaguing Kiwi firms at the moment – and realistically, these shortages are only going to get worse. We have a rising retirement rate, coinciding with fewer school leavers, meaning access to skills is going to become increasingly challenging over the coming years.

To combat this issue, New Zealand needs a vocational education system that isn't competing amongst itself and with employers for people. That's why 25 industry training organisations, institutes of technology and polytechnics have joined together to become Te Pūkenga - the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

Introducing Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga is now Aotearoa New Zealand's largest vocational tertiary education provider, designed to create better ways of learning – ones that are focused on where our workforce needs to be, both now and in the future.

SUPPLIED Te Pūkenga is all about career-focused learning that takes things out of the classroom and into the real world.

Learners will no longer be enrolled with a particular Polytechnic, Institute of Technology but will be enrolled in Te Pūkenga and, for the first time, have access to all modes of delivery, including on-the-job, on campus and online vocational training. As one national network, Te Pūkenga is designed to provide flexible, career-focused learning that fits around your employees' lives.

Warwick Quinn, Deputy Chief Executive of Employer Journey and Experience, has seen firsthand the challenges businesses are facing at the moment.

"Every sector out there is screaming for skills right now," Warwick says. "New Zealand's birth rate peaked in 2008, meaning every year from 2023 onwards, we will have fewer school leavers as a percentage of our population coming out of schools . Combine that with an ageing population, and you have the perfect storm."

This challenge is one that was very difficult for the vocational system to tackle as individual entities.

SUPPLIED Te Pūkenga is now Aotearoa New Zealand's largest vocational tertiary education provider, designed to create better ways of learning – ones that are focused on where our workforce needs to be, both now and in the future.

"Previously, the Polytechnics, Institutes of Technology and Industry Training Organisations were all competing for the same learners. To make matters worse, work-based learning was essentially pitted against campus-based learning, which made blended learning almost impossible," he explains.

"One of the other issues with this approach was that it was a competitive, 'survival of the fittest' model. The system didn't work well for minority groups, and those that weren't part of that system often struggled to succeed in it."

The idea for Te Pūkenga came about in part to respond better to employer's needs including the skill shortage which is a challenge that will require a collaborative effort to tackle, explains Warwick.

"Our 25 previously separate organisations have now taken a coordinated approach to learner recruitment," he says. "The current vocational system would never have been able to cope with this challenge as individual entities, but by bringing them all together we'll be able to provide a cohesive system that's agnostic to classroom, digital or work-based learning and provide the learner with the blend that best suits them."

SUPPLIED Te Pūkenga is now Aotearoa New Zealand's largest vocational tertiary education provider, designed to create better ways of learning – ones that are focused on where our workforce needs to be, both now and in the future.

This approach means the shared resource across common processes and campaign elements amplify each other. It also means shared job boards and training opportunities to a wider pool of new learners, mature learners wanting to retrain or upskill being able to be offered opportunities from a larger network meeting industry skills needs.

One of the other fundamental principles behind Te Pūkenga is aligning the training provided with the needs of employers and their staff, rather than making businesses and employees conform to traditional vocational programme structures.

"We want to ensure that employers have a stronger voice and better participation in the system. Every dairy, hair salon, or mechanic is a classroom – the employers are effectively an extension of our teaching network, and we want to partner with them to empower them to teach better."

Another part of the role of Te Pūkenga is to interface with Workforce Development Councils, who essentially act as the voice of industry, Warwick explains.

SUPPLIED Te Pūkenga are looking forward to what the future holds for vocational learning in Aotearoa.

"They will determine what industry wants, and we will then develop programmes that meet industry needs – and we'll save everyone time by only needing to develop one programme, rather than multiple across different Polytechnics and ITOs."

Warwick and the leadership team at Te Pūkenga are looking forward to what the future holds for vocational learning in Aotearoa.

"I'm really excited by the concept of bringing employers and industry really close together so we're a family of teachers, there for the benefit of all learners and of our economy – similar to the vocational education systems in countries like Germany, Switzerland and Israel. The founding of Te Pūkenga is a golden opportunity for New Zealand to make a quantum leap in that direction."

Find out more about how you could develop a modern, future-fit workforce through Te Pūkenga at www.tepūkenga.ac.nz