Five new Waikato schools in the pipeline - and one to get rid of

Two possible school sites were purchased in Peacocke, an area on the south of Hamilton tipped for residential growth (file photo).

The hunt’s on for school sites around Hamilton with five new Waikato schools possible in the near future.

But the plans won’t include a revamp of a Hamilton south school closed for well over a decade, as the Ministry of Education’s getting rid of that land.

Instead, it’s bought two sites in south Hamilton, another two are being negotiated with developers in the city’s northwest and a new Cambridge West primary school is due to open in 2025.

For years, Hamilton leaders have talked about suburban spread into Peacocke, on the southern edge of Hamilton – and the ministry has bought two possible school sites there.

Stuff Richmond Park School in Bader, Melville, closed in 2004. The site has been declared surplus to requirements (file photo).

“Consultation on any future school would proceed following approval from the Minister of Education,” said the Hautū Te Tai Whenua (deputy secretary for central) Jocelyn Mikaere.

The site of the disused Richmond Park School, in nearby Bader, has been declared surplus to requirements.

The school closed in 2004 after its roll dropped to 80 and has since had ad-hoc usage and debates over its future.

It has now “entered the Ministry’s disposal process,” Mikaere said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Negotiations are underway for two primary school sites in Rotokauri, in northeast Hamilton, another residential growth area. (File photo)

Another education focus is the northwestern side of Hamilton, in Rotokauri, where the 2000-home Edin subdivision is planned.

Two primary school sites are needed in that zone and the ministry and developers are negotiating in the Rotokauri Rise and Rotokauri North areas, Mikaere said.

Details are commercially sensitive, she said, and there’s no decision yet on when the schools might open.

A secondary school for the area could be on the cards too, “depending on future levels of population growth”.

Education land might also be needed in Ruakura, where an inland port is under construction, Mikaere said.

Down the road in Cambridge, the Ministry has bought a Cambridge West site for a primary school set to open in 2025.

And there are also changes coming for three existing schools.

Melville Intermediate and Melville High will join and become a new Year 7-13 school, and a bigger site has been bought for Te Kauwhata Primary to shift onto.