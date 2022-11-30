Increased interest from overseas teachers not enough to fill gaps ahead of 'busy' first term

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti and Education Minister Chris Hipkins released two strategies to improve literacy, maths, and te reo matatini and pāngarau. First published March 25, 2022.

The Government hopes overseas teachers set to arrive in time for the 2023 school year will help fill shortages, but union leaders are less hopeful.

Earlier this year the Government announced a $24 million investment in teacher supply initiatives, including supporting overseas recruitment of up to 1360 teachers over the next year.

Associate education minister Jan Tinetti​ said there was strong demand from overseas teachers, and there had been a “significant increase” in the number of people applying.

As of mid-November, 283 of 440 work visa applications received by Immigration New Zealand for those in the education sector had been accepted. It had also approved 427 job applications relating to 1153 positions.

123RF There were more than 800 vacancies listed on the Education Gazette on Wednesday, but the Government expects overseas teachers arriving in time for Term 1 will help. (File photo)

Tinetti said there was a global shortage of STEM teachers in particular, adding “we have taken action so that New Zealand becomes a good choice for these teachers”.

The border exception programme saw 74 STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers (of 282 teachers) enter New Zealand while the border was still closed due to Covid-19.

Secondary teachers of STEM subjects had also been added to immigration’s ‘’green list’’, creating a faster pathway for residency.

The government had also reactivated its overseas finder’s fee and relocation grant, with many teachers expected to arrive to take up roles for Term 1 next year, which Tinetti said was “always a busy time for schools, kura and early learning services”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate education minister Jan Tinetti says there is strong demand from overseas teachers. (File photo)

A search of the Education Gazette on Wednesday found 831 vacancies – 372 in primary and intermediate, 461 in secondary, and 61 in composite and area schools – as the end of the school year looms

Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua president Melanie Webber​ thought using overseas-trained teachers to fill the gaps was both “highly ambitious” and “unrealistic”.

It also took time for overseas teachers to adjust to the cultural norms and obligations, and assessment and qualifications systems, she said.

Shortages were especially dire at the secondary level, with close to a third of schools surveyed reporting they had teachers working in areas in which they were not specialised because specialists could not be found.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua president Melanie Webber says it takes time for overseas teachers to adjust. (File photo)

Teacher shortages were a global issue, Webber said, referencing teachers in the Pacific leaving to make more money as seasonal workers in Australia and New Zealand resulting in some class sizes of over 60 students.

She said “poaching” from other countries was not a solution. There were no “quick fixes” but better pay and more manageable workloads would help.

Dr Cherie Taylor-Patel​, president of the New Zealand Principals' Federation, agreed issues relating to pay and workloads were underpinning the shortage, which existed pre-pandemic.

“During the pandemic staffing remained steady – young teachers could not go overseas and teachers stayed put because jobs were secure.”

STACY SQUIRES There are so few teachers available to meet the growing demand for te reo in schools. And, as often the only te reo Māori teacher on staff, the extra burdens are scaring away new teachers.

Taylor-Patel said it was difficult to gauge figures around the number of vacancies, but there were shortages in specialist secondary subject areas and more remote or low socio-economic parts of the country.

Immigration support and other measures introduced by the Government had been met positively by the sector, she said.

“The Government is looking to recruit more young people into teaching; they have made it easier for people to come from other industries with specialist skills into teaching.”