Delays in appointing truancy support service prompts apology from Ministry of Education

In its first pre-budget reveal, the Government has committed $40 million to help schools reduce truancy. (First published May 1, 2022)

The Ministry of Education has issued an apology after “unforeseen delays” threatened to leave more than 250 Canterbury schools without an attendance or truancy service.

With less than six weeks until the current contract expires, concerns were raised that 151 state and state-integrated schools in Greater Christchurch – 267 across Canterbury – would have no specialist support for dealing with absent students.

Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi has run the K3 Attendance Service for 10 years and currently has a caseload of more than 700 students.

Many have been referred due to non-attendance but more than 500 are not enroled at any school.

With the contract due to expire on December 21, Jono Campbell, manager of Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi, wrote to more than 200 schools after they reported “limited communication from the Ministry of Education regarding the future of the attendance service”.

Given the time frame for procurement, Campbell expressed doubts about whether a new service could be in operation before the new school year starts in late January/early February next year.

The issue was highlighted by Stuff on Monday and on Tuesday the tender was advertised on the Government’s procurement website, with the contract due to start on January 1.

The length of the new contract is for three years, with two year-long rights of renewal, whereas the last contract was for a total of nine years. The new service will cover 284 schools.

Truancy has been on the rise around the country, with more than 8600 children aged 5 to 16 who are not receiving education, according to government data released in July.

Sean Teddy, leader of operations and integration at the ministry, said they expect a decision on the Canterbury service to be made by 22 December.

“The timeline for the tender process would see contracts in place for term one, 2023. We apologise for the uncertainty that this delay has caused,” he said.

Emily Murphy/Stuff Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi manager Jono Campbell contacted more than 200 schools to alert them to the situation.

“Unfortunately we experienced some unforeseen delays during the Ōtautahi tendering procurement process.

The Attendance Service was introduced nationwide in 2013 after an evaluation of the non-enroled Truancy Service and District Truancy Services in 2009.

Attendance Service providers signed a contract in 2013 for a term of three years, with right of renewal for two terms of three years, said Teddy.

“A further contract extension of one year was subsequently signed and all Attendance Service contracts expire in December 2022.

SUPPLIED Sean Teddy, leader of operations and integration at the Ministry of Education says “the timeline for the tender process would see contracts in place for term one, 2023”.

“We are in the process of finalising contracts for new services, which are likely to be for a period of at least three years.”

After student attendance dropped to 49.7% at schools in Canterbury and Chatham Islands during term 1, they have significantly increased.

During the week beginning Monday, October 31, attendance peaked at 86.6%.