'Heartbreaking stories' underscore need for learning support sector overhaul

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti discusses the Highest Needs Review, which looked into the learning support system in schools.

The Government has announced “major” changes to its $1.2 billion learning support system, but details of what this will look like won’t be made clear until June next year.

It follows findings of the Highest Needs Review released on Thursday, in which more than 1100 submissions were received calling for more funding to support an increasing number of children with diverse learning needs.

At Berhampore School in Wellington, Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said learning support was “one of the most broken areas in education”.

“We know this is [...] something that not only something the sector have been crying out for change but also the families.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced findings of the High Needs Learning review, as well as an overhaul of the system, at Berhmapore School in Wellington on Thursday.

One parent quoted in the review said they wanted their child to have a life where they were “included” and “not segregated from society”.

“I want my child to have the support, including adequate teacher aide support, to go to their local mainstream school with their siblings,” the parent said.

Another said inclusion “should be the aim for all children – but only if it is supported”, adding better resourcing and teacher training was needed.

Tinetti, a former principal, said the “heartbreaking stories” of parents describing how a lack of support stopped their children from thriving showed why the change was needed.

At present, for every seven students getting support, there were three that weren’t, she said – this was “not good enough”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Tinetti, a former principal, says changes to learning support are badly needed and something she is passionate about.

Tinetti estimated the proposed changes would help increase support and have a “flow on effect”.

The new mixed-model approach will focus on seven key areas of change including:

A new service delivery system with tailored supports

A new funding model supporting a flexible approach

An integrated and inclusive school network

More integration with other agencies

Māori and Pacific guided learning supports

Increased workforce capacity and skills training

It aims to allow whānau to have more input into the support provided, and see teaching staff upskilled to better support children with high learning needs.

Details of these changes, including figures relating to funding and new staff, will be presented in a Cabinet report next June.

Tinetti said changes required time to be developed as well as “significant and ongoing” investment.

In the interim, the ministry would look at ways to improve access to support as “our young people have waited too long”, she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Berhampore School principal Mark Potter, who is also vice president of NZEI Te Riu Roa, is hopeful about changes signalled.

Berhampore School principal Mark Potter​ was optimistic about the changes signalled, adding they had been waiting for decades.

“I’ve been around long enough to see children who haven’t had their needs met and the damage that causes,” he said.

For too long the system had been driven by formulas meaning it did not cater to every child.

He expected “substantial investment” would be required, as well as measures to address the shortage of specialists to meet the current levels of demand in the system.

“Improving wages and working conditions is critical to fixing this.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff PPTA president Melanie Webber says early support being implemented is critical.

Post Primary Teachers Association Te Wehengarua president Melanie Webber​ was excited to see progress made in recognising students and their whānau needed more support, adding there was an “urgent need” for change.

Professional learning and development opportunities were especially welcome, she said.

“It’s absolutely critical those students get those supports early on. When those supports are not there we are seeing kids not able to reach their potential and that is heartbreaking.”