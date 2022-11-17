'Good teacher, bad day': Educator who forcefully grabbed child saves career

The teacher was found to be regretful about the incident and had taken steps to prevent it happening again, the tribunal found. (File photo)

A teacher who allegedly grabbed a young child “forcefully” and “firmly” while taking them outside has avoided being struck off.

Megan Ann Leary​ faced a charge of serious misconduct in relation to an October 2020 incident after being reported for forcefully lifting and/or pulling the arm of a 4-year-old who was acting out.

An investigation undertaken by the Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) was heard as part of a New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal on September 28.

Leary was said to have pulled the child across the room, raising her arm and letting go. While the child stumbled, they did not fall. The incident was witnessed by another teacher and a parent.

READ MORE:

* Parents worried new school physical restraint guidelines won't protect children

* NZ childcare affordability is the worst in the world, Government discovers

* Exhausted early childhood sector predicts longer waiting lists on back of Government's childcare plan

* Teacher who allegedly had sex with student in 1990s cites 'double jeopardy' rule

* Teacher who tied special needs student to a goal post and gave another child a wedgie in 'boyish horseplay' struck off



As part of an employment disciplinary process, Leary “acknowledged she has not followed proper process and did not handle the situation well”, the Teaching Council stated in its decision.

After the incident, Leary attended a stress-management course.

The tribunal said while the incident occurred in the childcare environment and involved a child in Leary’s care, it was not likely to “adversely affect [their] wellbeing or learning”.

“While the incident involved a momentary loss of control, nonetheless the respondent used physical force against a student. This kind of loss of self-control reflects adversely on the respondent’s fitness to be a teacher.”

The tribunal said it was not clear-cut whether Leary’s conduct had brought the profession into disrepute, describing it as a “relatively brief incident” that was “immediately regretted and acknowledged as wrong by the respondent”.

However, it was considered serious misconduct in that it involved “unjustified or unreasonable physical force on a young person”.

As Leary had taken steps to rehabilitate herself – such as completing an online stress course – cancellation of her registration was deemed not necessary.

“She has been reflective and remorseful. Ultimately, we concluded that this was simply a case of a good teacher who had a bad day.”

Leary was censured and the tribunal’s decision will be recorded on the teacher registry for 12 months.