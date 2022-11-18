Holidays not the truancy problem, onus must be on irresponsible parents, Luxon says

A recent study found close to half of all parents are comfortable taking their kids out of school for a holiday. (File photo)

National leader Christopher Luxon​ has doubled down on comments saying parents need to be held responsible for low attendance rates.

However, during an interview with Stuff Luxon disputed claims from a recent report which found that parents taking their kids out of school for family holidays is part of the problem.

"That's not the core issue here. The core issue is parents not getting their kids to school on a regular daily basis.”

Luxon said while parents pulling their kids out of school for travel might be an issue for some higher decile schools, it was not the case for most others.

READ MORE:

* Educators call Luxon 'misinformed' after he blames truancy on parents

* Grave concerns as nearly 1000 students absent from school for more than a year

* New Zealand children miss more school than students in other countries, study finds

* Ministry of Education rules out sex teacher investigation as parents demand answers

* Children missing out on school if taken on holiday during term time



Tom Lee/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon says parents must be held accountable. (File photo)

“Go see some decile one and two schools see how families are dealing with the cost of living crisis,” he said. “That is not the reason they’re taking kids out of class.”

His comments follow a recent study, undertaken by the Education Review Office (ERO), which found New Zealand children miss more school compared with overseas counterparts.

Families taking children out of school for holidays one of many issues raised, with the study finding nearly half of all parents (46%) were likely or very likely to keep their child out of school for a short family holiday for one to two days.

More than a third of parents (35%) were likely or very likely to keep their child out of school to go on holiday for one or more weeks.

Parents gave a variety of reasons for taking holidays in the school term including overseas family reunification after Covid-19, cost of travel during school holidays, and the view that travel was a learning experience.

One parent said they didn’t hesitate in booking a holiday during the term time: “I don’t have an issue pulling them out. What they would gain from an overseas trip – learning experiences.”

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ herself a former principal, said it was “absolutely not acceptable” for parents to take their kids out of school for holidays.

She said the report showed there was an issue with people having a “lack of regard around schooling and education”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says parents taking their kids out of school for holidays is unacceptable.

She acknowledged there was an issue around attendance, but said there were other contributing factors including Covid-19.

Graeme Yule​, headmaster of Scots College said school attendance was quite strong but they had also seen an increase in families travelling during term time.

In most cases, this involved taking their children out for a week at most, or leaving and returning to school a day late to get cheaper fares.

Stuff/Stuff Scots College headmaster Graeme Yule says the school has been supportive of trips overseas to see family. It was not seen as the main issue contributing to poor attendance rates.

The school had been supportive though recognising there were mental health and wellbeing benefits to children reconnecting with family overseas.

Travel had been especially important for many of the school’s international students, some who hadn’t been back for two to three years.

Teachers worked closely with students to help support them in any learning or assessments they might miss, Yule said.

Denise Johnson​, principal of Hutt Valley High School, said they’d had some students and event staff travelling overseas – five planned on finishing term a week earlier for travel.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti is launching the Government's new nationwide school attendance campaign.

“In all cases, they are reconnecting with family after three years of the pandemic, and I am fully supportive of it,” she said. “These have been such challenging times for families split across continents.”

Low attendance couldn’t be blamed on just one thing. Parents working more and not being present to get their kids to school was a contributing factor, as was teens themselves increasingly working.

“The demands from bosses are that teenagers work crazy hours or risk getting fired. It has gotten worse recently with the challenge employers are having finding staff.”

Increased resourcing for schools and community-based attendance services would help a lot, she said.

- Additional reporting by Anna Whyte