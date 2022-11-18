Teacher struck off after dealing cannabis at skate park

Christchurch’s Washington Way Skate Park, where Verne Lee-Anne Worrill was spotted handing over a small zip-lock bag. (File photo)

When a teacher was spotted handing over a small zip-lock bag at a Christchurch skate park, police swooped in.

Officers searched the woman’s car and found 94g of cannabis separated into various sized bags hidden under the passenger seat, along with $190 in cash.

She also had $50 in a purse in the pocket of the dressing gown she was wearing.

The teacher, Verne Lee-Anne Worrill, was at Washington Way Skate Park with her son about 10.30pm on December 21, 2019, when the incident occurred. The area was under police surveillance.

She would later argue she had used cannabis as pain relief for her early onset arthritis.

Worrill was investigated by the Teaching Council and, according to the Disciplinary Tribunal report, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for supply, and was convicted in the Christchurch District Court on February 11, 2020.

She was sentenced to three months' community detention with a daily curfew between 7pm and 6am, but did not self-report the conviction to the Teaching Council, as required.

Washington Way Skate Park is south of Christchurch city centre.

It was the second time Worrill had failed to report a conviction.

In November 2011 she was fined and disqualified from driving for six months for drink-driving.

The Teaching Council was notified in July 2012 but took no further action “because it was her first conviction”. She was sent a letter “reminding her that she should have self-reported” the matter.

The Teaching Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee was unable to contact her ahead of the hearing on December 20, 2021.

Police found 94.24g of cannabis separated into various sized bags concealed under the passenger seat.

She faced one charge of engaging in “serious misconduct and/or conduct otherwise entitling the Disciplinary Tribunal to exercise its powers”.

The complaints committee cited Worrill’s “possession of a large quantity of cannabis which leads to a presumption of an involvement in drug dealing” and her “conviction for the possession of cannabis for the purposes of supply”.

“The tribunal can be satisfied that the respondent's conduct reflects adversely on her fitness to teach,” said the decision report, which was published on Thursday.

“The quantity of cannabis the respondent possessed, being 94 g ... is well over the presumption for supply.”

It is not known whether Worrill was working as a teacher at the time, or where she was working.

Her teaching registration was cancelled.