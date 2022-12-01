Enhance your expertise with short courses from UC Business School

With borders having been closed to overseas talent for the last two+ years, and as we enter a period of economic uncertainty, it's critical for employers to appreciate the importance of professional development, not only to attract new people to their business, but to retain and grow the skills of their existing workforce.

Equally, while it might be an employee's market, what better way to cement your position than to develop your capability? Investing in high quality, practical and industry-relevant professional development enables both employers and employees to face future challenges with greater confidence.

The good news is that the University of Canterbury (UC) addresses the need for this kind of course locally, with its highly regarded Executive Education Programme.

Here are five crucial benefits of continuing education with UC:

Future fit business

It goes without saying that as we continue to have to adapt faster than ever, there are particular business skills that have become more relevant today than they were ever before; technology for example is turning some of the traditional ways of working on their head and uncertainty requires a different kind of approach to leadership, building resilience and servicing customers. This is of particular importance to boards and senior leaders.

Being open opportunities

Being able to identify and listen to signals, to understand what a sector or business could be built to look like in the medium term, is now a key to the success of businesses across the globe; but strategic foresight is something New Zealand businesses are only just beginning to employ as a way to navigate uncertainty. Identifying the drivers of change can support businesses and not-for-profits to more easily spot opportunities and better estimate the effect of change in the longer term.

Networking

Understanding the importance of networking in the current employment landscape is easy, but knowing how to do it effectively is another. By attending UC's Executive Education programmes, students are opening themselves and their employers up to interact with like-minded professionals, at the same time as building useful networks of new friends and influencers.

Learning from industry experts

Upskilling in a friendly professional environment under the guidance of a team of highly qualified industry experts, makes ongoing education a stimulating and enjoyable experience. Because the team of tutors have "been there and done that" in business, they are especially well qualified to equip learners with practical tools and frameworks, as well as the confidence to put them to use the very next day.

Return on investment

Taking a short time away from the workplace to build capability in subjects that, for example, support innovation, strategic planning, decision making or negotiation skills, often have relatively short pay-back times in terms of impact on profitability or sales revenue. Particular fundamentals can be shared with colleagues to build a culture of best practice and continuous improvement.

SUPPLIED Undertaking quality professional development opportunities enables both employers and employees to face future challenges with confidence and competency.

Always learning, always growing

Established in 2021 by UC Business School and underpinned by the purpose 'Helping NZ businesses fulfil their potential for now and the future', the programme provides professional education that is relevant and impactful, delivered by expert industry practitioners, with a strong focus on community and connections.

Advantages for companies and employers alike begin with UC's international reputation as a modern learning institution with exceptionally high standards and a commitment to educational excellence.

Their Executive Education Programme courses are carefully designed to add practical value, in the sense that learnings can be applied the very next day. Their short course offering covers a broad range of subjects.

Subjects include Negotiation Skills, Design Thinking, Digital Transformation, Strategic Foresight and Futures Thinking, Female Leadership, and Strategic Selling amongst a number of others. All have been so successful that UC Executive Education is now expanding its offering in order to meet industry demand.

Alongside short courses, tailored programmes for upskilling specific teams within a business have also been launched. These bespoke programmes allow employers to tackle a particular opportunity or challenge with their team together, so that any capability gaps are filled, leaving the business better equipped to address future opportunities with newly embedded knowledge and frameworks to draw on.

Whether you're an individual, or an employer looking to upskill your people, UC Business School's Executive Education Programme has a great deal to offer from their short courses or bespoke experiences.

Visit our website to learn more, book a short course for yourself, or even something more comprehensive for your employees. Otherwise, feel free to contact us to discuss a bespoke programme. www.canterbury.ac.nz/business/execed

