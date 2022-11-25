Animal therapy farm visits in jeopardy after funding ends

Curious alpacas at Fossil Creek, an animal therapy farm. Youth Nelson manager Maree Shalders said it was a shame that visits would have to come to an end because of Ministry of Education funds expiring.

Youth Nelson manager Maree Shalders has seen the impact visits to an animal therapy farm have had on at risk youth.

Beginning in February this year, a handful of students from the alternative education provider started going out to Fossil Creek Farm for weekly sessions. The visits had a marked benefit for students, but with the end of Covid-related funding, they are now in doubt.

The service works with children and youth affected by a wide range of issues such as anxiety, depression, suicide, ADHD, autism, fetal alcohol syndrome, and bullying at school, and employs two full time and two part time therapists.

For some of the Youth Nelson teens, Shalders said, the visits had helped keep them engaged in education, work with their anxieties and build confidence.

One young person, who previously had trouble regulating emotions, became “quite transformed” in that environment, particularly in the company of horses.

“The effect is significant,” Shalders said.

“The really good thing about that particular case is that we've learned in what environment they work best in, and looking ahead career wise where they are best to focus their energies on.”

But despite the benefits that they have seen from the visits, funding has now effectively come to an end.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A donkey at Fossil Creek Farm getting a good scratch behind the ears.

Ministry of Education operations and integration hautū (leader) Sean Teddy confirmed that Youth Nelson had received additional funding as part of the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Funding (CRRF) to provide additional support to ākonga (students).

“That funding was time-limited to the COVID-19 response period and expired at the end of Term 2, 2022.”

The MOE did not respond to questions from Stuff asking if there was another funding source available for the visits.

Shalders said it was a “real shame” as it would mean visits would have to be discontinued, which would have a “huge impact” on the young people who had benefited from being able to go out there.

“We’re the poor cousin in the education cog,” she said.

“We’ve been on at them trying to get support to expand what we are doing to be able to meet the needs of other young people that aren’t in education and should be. It's massive.”

Shalders described the staff working at the animal therapy farm as an “incredibly caring and committed group”.

The farm is home to a menagerie of animals, including horses, miniature horses, miniature donkeys, kunekune pigs, sheep, alpacas, highland cattle, ducks, geese, chickens, dogs and cats.

One of the farm’s kunekune pigs, Priscilla, recently attracted national attention when she got stuck in a creek. It took a total of nine firefighters and her two owners to push and pull her out successfully.