Teachers union says Government pay offer 'needs improvement', as principals prepare to announce their decision

500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

Tens of thousands of primary and area school teachers from across Aotearoa have rejected pay offers made by the Ministry of Education.

A poll of members from the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa union show teachers “unequivocally voted” against settling their collective agreements, telling the ministry to “do better”.

“The teacher meetings were robust and frank and pretty much unanimous in telling the government that their offer needs improvement,” NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford​ said.

It comes as tens of thousands more secondary and primary teachers around the country prepare to announce their decision this coming week.

NZEI Te Riu Roa members covered by collective agreements for primary and area school teachers, principals and kindergarten teachers met over the past two weeks to discuss and vote on the offers made.

Rutherford said it was clear teachers were “frustrated and disappointed”. Many felt the government wasn’t listening.

He said the pay component of the offer did not meet the rising cost of living, with the Reserve Bank last week bringing more bad news.

The offer also failed to address concerns around reducing classroom ratios, fixing funding for learning support, reducing work demands and giving teacher “time to teach”, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Primary teachers Christchurch Town Hall meeting say the offer “needs improvement”. (File photo)

Wellington-based primary teacher Carl Pynenburg​ said the offer didn’t feel like it recognised the additional challenges teachers had responded to during the pandemic.

Pynenburg, who has been a teacher for eight years, voted against accepting the offer after asking himself “will this make a practical difference for me or my kids?”.

He said there was also “no real movement” around relief time and the non-contact time which helped teachers to find new ways of supporting tamariki.

There was also a lack of information about steps for learning support, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff NZEI president Liam Rutherford says teachers are disappointed with the Government pay offer. (File photo)

“Having that support available at an early age can make such a difference. To not have that is devastating.”

He said it was “heartbreaking” to see colleagues leave the profession because the workload was too high and costs were creeping in.

Union members have also discussed plans for future action if the offer does not improve following further negotiations, this includes meeting with MPs and more union meetings in Term 1 next year.

The ballot for primary and area-school principals closes on Sunday evening with results to be announced on Tuesday. Union meetings for kindergarten teachers finish on Thursday.

Last week, members of the Secondary Principals’ Associations of New Zealand (SPANZ) Union agreed to the offer, with two-thirds of its membership voting in favour of ratification.

President Scott Haines​ said while the offer “fell short of meeting our expectations”, principals were “pragmatic” and wanted to move on to focus attention on other challenges facing schools and rangatahi.

Key aspects of the offer include a two-year term, a $6000 increase over a 24-month term and a $5000 pa support for wellbeing entitlement for professional coaching and support.

Thousands of secondary school teachers represented by Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua are set to meet later this week to discuss their own offer from the ministry.