Teacher accused of grooming student for sex worked at two Christchurch schools without declaring accusation

Alvin Rolfe is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a student in 1995

A maths teacher accused of grooming a student for sex went on to work at two Christchurch high schools without declaring the accusation.

Alvin Rolfe is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with Tammy Valler in 1995 when she was a seventh form (year 13) student at Morrinsville College, in Waikato.

Valler reported the matter to the school in May 1996. It was investigated by the Teacher Registration Board (later called the Teachers Council and now the Teaching Council) in 1997, but no action was taken. Rolfe, now 71, denied the accusations.

He later moved to Christchurch and worked at Hagley Community College in the mid-2000s and taught maths at Riccarton High School for four years from February 2016.

Valler made a new complaint to the Teaching Council in July 2020 and a tribunal was held in March 2022.

Two other former students also made accusations of a sexual nature against Rolfe, dating from around the same period.

Rolfe faced a charge of serious misconduct but successfully argued “double jeopardy” after he received a letter from the Teachers Council in 2004, stating it “will not be investigating the issues on your file in the future”.

The tribunal decision was published on November 17 and the charge of serious misconduct was “stayed on the basis that it would be an abuse of process to proceed because of the principle of double jeopardy”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Former police officer Tammy Valler says her late teens were marred by sexual grooming from her teacher.

Stuff visited Rolfe’s Christchurch home multiple times, but he did not answer the door.

A statement from Riccarton High School said Rolfe was employed to teach maths between February 2016 and October 2020.

He was initially hired on a full-time (fixed-term) basis, before moving to a part-time (fixed-term) contract in 2017.

In 2019 and up until October 2020, he was employed as a day relief teacher.

Supplied Rolfe in 1995 when he worked at Morrinsville College, in Waikato.

“Riccarton High School was unaware that Mr Rolfe had been the subject of an investigation by the Teacher Registration Board,” the school said.

“We have never received any communication from the Teacher Registration Board outlining any concerns.”

In July 2020, Valler contacted Riccarton High School to confirm Rolfe was working there.

She informed the school she was considering a formal complaint to the Teaching Council.

Rolfe left the school three months later.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Tammy Valler talks about the Disciplinary Tribunal's decision on her former Waikato teacher.

“Throughout Mr Rolfe's employment at Riccarton High School there were no concerns raised regarding his conduct,” the school said.

In August 2003, the principal of Hagley Community College (now Hagley College) wrote to the Teachers Council, querying Rolfe’s good character, as a result of advice he had received from New Zealand School Trustees Association.

It replied that Rolfe held a current practising certificate and was fully registered.

In October 2003, Hagley Community College wrote back to the Teachers Council advising it had “had no cause to be concerned” about Rolfe’s “professional behaviour and performance”.

Hagley College was approached for comment.

Stuff asked human rights lawyer Dr Tony Ellis to comment on the Teaching Council’s decision to stay the charge on the grounds of “double jeopardy”.

“Whilst the tribunal finds it would be an abuse of process, the reasoning is a bit obscure if not legally wrong, but it is clear in its intent,” he said.

“It is unfair to proceed now. Some countries have statutes of limitations to ensure this sort of thing does not happen.

“Like any proceedings it is supposed to be fair to both sides, that is what the tribunal has tried correctly to achieve.”