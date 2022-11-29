New kura planned for Porirua to meet growing demand for school spaces

Associate education minister Kelvin Davis has announced Porirua will get a new kura to open by 2027 in response population growth and housing developments on the western side of the harbour. (File photo)

Porirua is set to get a new Māori medium school as part of the Government’s goal to grow the number of Māori learners.

The new school in the western side of Porirua will open for as a Year 1-8 wharekura with a roll of 45 by 2027 but is expected to grow to 200 as secondary levels are added over subsequent years.

“The establishment of Te Kākā Kura o Ngāti Toa Rangatira will over time provide a local option for up to 200 tamariki and rangatahi on the western side of the Porirua harbour,” Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said on Tuesday.

There was “growing demand” for kaupapa Māori education, especially in Porirua where a third of ākonga (students) identify as Māori, he said.

STUFF Rolls at schools in northern Porirua are under pressure, because of population growth and out-of-zone enrolments, the Ministry of Education says.

As of 2022, 9575 students were enrolled in Porirua primary and secondary schools, of which 3137 were Māori, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

There was a ”need and desire for kura to be established” to help local ākonga succeed in an environment that uplifts and protects iwi values, he said.

The Government wants the number of Māori leaders to grow by 30% by 2040.

“Tikanga and kawa will be embedded in the curriculum and teachings of Ngāti Toa kaumatua and kuia, underpinned by the Ngāti Toa Education Strategy and Māori Education Strategy, Ka Hikitia.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis says there is growing demand for kaupapa Māori education, especially in Porirua where a third of students identify as Māori. (File photo)

It was especially relevant, providing further schooling opportunities for western Porirua, a “growth area” where hundreds of homes are being built.

A site in the Tītahi Bay area for the kura has yet to be chosen, so the minister could not yet provide an estimate for how much it would cost.

Davis said the Government had been working with Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and local schools would be consulted to ensure any impact on them was mitigated.

With many of Porirua’s schools already close to capacity, news of a kura in the western part of the city has been met with excitement.

”That would be awesome for kids on this side of the harbour,” Porirua mayor Anita Baker said. “It is so much closer for kids and means they don’t have to travel, so it keeps them in Porirua.”

Baker said the new school gave people “another option” and was something council had been pushing for over several years.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Porirua mayor Anita Baker says a new school will help give whānau another option that makes it easier to keep their kids in Porirua. (File photo)

While she was unsure where the new school would go, she was pleased something was planned.

She said more funding and support was also needed for other schools across Porirua, many of which were close to full.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira has been approached for comment.

The Porirua wharekura follows a new Feilding wharekura being announced in September.