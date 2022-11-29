Teachers: the real influencers

The real influencers in our lives aren't necessarily the people producing viral videos or posting photos to 20 million followers on social media; they're often closer to home, touching lives and having a real impact on the next generation. Every Kiwi will remember a special teacher who had a positive influence on their life, and a new initiative from Stuff and the Ministry of Education showcases the very best work in New Zealand's schools.

Stuff and the Ministry of Education's Real Influencers Project champions NZ's most inspiring teachers, highlighting some of the fantastic contributions that have made a real difference in young people's lives. Students from across the country were invited to nominate a teacher who had inspired them at school, and tell us how they had influenced their lives.

After hearing some amazing teacher stories from across Aotearoa, Rachel Stiers of Bailey Road Primary & Intermediate School in Auckland was selected as the Real Influencer Winner for 2022.

STUFF Alyssa is a 13-year-old Bailey Road Primary & Intermediate School student who nominated her teacher Rachel Stiers who has inspired her throughout her years at the school.

Alyssa, a 13-year-old Bailey Road School student, nominated Rachel for the prize. She says Miss Stiers - her reading, writing, and maths teacher - deserves the award for her caring and compassionate approach and commitment to every student.

"I nominated Miss Stiers because she's kind, caring, and encourages you to try your hardest," Alyssa says. "I'm happy for Miss Stiers to win this award because she's very passionate about teaching and is committed to helping students."

Rachel says she's "blown away" by the award and the heartfelt nomination from Alyssa and her mother, Soulisone.

Rachel has known Alyssa and her friends since they were just five years old.

"They were so sweet and tiny, and a really cool little bunch of kids. I was so excited when I was teaching years 7/8 at the time they were moving up, and I got to have them in my class."

STUFF Rachel Stiers is the winner of the Ministry of Education's Teachers: The Real Influencers competition for 2022.

Rachel says she has formed a strong bond with her students.

"I think my students really like the way that I approach things. I see a lot of engagement, not just with younger students, but with older ones as well. It can be hard to get 12 and 13-year-olds onside because they're dealing with so much, with social media pressures and just growing up. When you can engage them in their learning at this age, you feel like you've succeeded."

Rachel enjoys the responsibility of caring for New Zealand's next generation.

"I love having a job where everyday matters, where what you do is helpful to others, and that you get to have a positive influence on the next group of people that are coming through," she says.

"The other side of it is that I love spending time with the kids," she adds. "I love seeing them grow. I really enjoy that moment when they realise they can do something that used to be hard for them. And realising that messing up means that you're brave enough to try, and then getting to grow from that."

"Teachers often joke that they got into teaching for fame and fortune, because that's literally the opposite of our job," Rachel says. "So finding out I was nominated for the Real Influencer award was pretty incredible. That my students and parents noticed and cared enough to make that step to acknowledge what is happening in our school is really special."

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says the Real Influencer award recognises Rachel's "amazing commitment" to young people.

"Miss Stiers was an inspiration to Alyssa from the start of her time at Bailey Road School," Tinetti says. "It was wonderful to hear this positive story. I would like to thank Miss Stiers for the amazing job she is doing."

Tinetti adds: "Alyssa and her mum Soulisone truly appreciate everything you have done for them. And I'm sure there are many more parents and students that feel the same. Congratulations. You deserve this recognition."

