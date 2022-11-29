Primary school principals reject Government offer, as secondary teachers begin voting

500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

Primary and area-school principals have joined their teaching colleagues and chosen to vote against accepting the latest offer made by the Ministry of Education.

The ballot closed on Sunday night following three days of union meetings for NZEI Te Riu Roa principal members last week and follows primary and area school teachers also rejecting the offers.

Lynda Stuart, principal of May Road School in Auckland where the results were announced via livestream, said her colleagues felt “insulted, undervalued and disappointed” by the offer.

“Our members have indicated very clearly that they are prepared to take action if the Government is not willing to act,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Teachers disappointed with Government pay offer

* Teachers union says Government pay offer 'needs improvement'

* Educators call for nationwide teacher-only day to get to grips with NCEA changes



Stuart, who has also led the bargaining team on behalf of primary principals, said it was not a decision made lightly, but it was “too important for us not to act”.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff About 930 secondary teachers attended the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua on Tuesday.

She said principals had been “running on close to empty” and that was before the pandemic, with a high percentage now working 60+ hour weeks – “just to get the job done”.

Principals were sending strong signals to the Government, and it was especially significant strike action was being considered as this was the last thing anyone wanted, she said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford​ said the latest offer “did little to fix any of the unresolved issues” around work demands and allowing them the time to be education leaders.

Rutherford said members expressed feeling of frustration that “the Government does not seem to be listening or taking these issues seriously”.

He said prinicipals were on the “front line of the pandemic” which had added to stress that had built up because of the under-investment in education. “That’s why they think that the time is right for the Government to take action now.”

It comes as meetings for more than 20,000 secondary teachers represented by the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua union began this week.

Members were being called to endorse the executive’s decision to reject the offer for their own collective agreement, calling for a cost of living-adjusted pay increase, significantly more guidance counselling staff to work with students who were seriously struggling, and workload controls.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff NZEI president Liam Rutherford says now is the time for the Government to take action. (File photo)

Meetings for those in the wider Wellington region began in Porirua on Tuesday, where about 930 high school teachers packed into Te Rauparaha Arena.

Meetings would follow at Hutt Valley’s Naenae College on Wednesday and Mākoura College in Masterton on Friday.

Aotea College teacher and Wellington regional chair Kevin Greig​, led the Porirua meeting, where PPTA Te Wehengarua president Melanie Webber​​ presented the offer to members.

He was surprised by the “high proportion” who turned out. Those present were united in their “strong feeling” and there were concerns especially about a lack of teacher supply and poor working conditions were a contributing factor.

About 1400 members representing the Waitaha Canterbury region also packed into the Christchurch Town Hall on Tuesday morning.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thomas Newton​, chairperson of PPTA Te Wehengarua Waitaha / Canterbury region addresses union members at a meeting held at the Christchurch Town Hall on Tuesday.

A ballot to accept or reject the offer was held in Christchurch, with the result expected on Friday.

Thomas Newton​, chairperson of PPTA Te Wehengarua Waitaha Canterbury region, said talks went well and followed “negotiations with the Government for about six months”.

“We are asking for a collective agreement with pay rates and conditions that will keep teachers in the profession and attract graduates into teaching,” he said.

“The Government has made the secondary teaching sector an offer which falls well short of what the profession needs to thrive.”

About 3000 Auckland union members will attend paid union meetings at Selwyn College and Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau on Wednesday followed by a further 1000 Auckland teachers at Rangitoto College on Friday.

- Additional reporting by Lee Kenny and Gabrielle McCulloch