How the pandemic changed the university experience for graduates of the Covid-19 cohort

From left: It’s been a long and unprecedented three years for university students like Samantha Hau, Jacqui Dong, Justine Lim-Ranola now celebrating completing their Honours in Engineering.

Hundreds of students who are the Covid-19 cohort have taken to the main streets of Wellington to celebrate their graduation from Victoria University after three “unprecedented” years.

The first of the university’s December graduation ceremonies was held in the capital on Wednesday and for many it marked the end of an experience marked by three years of Covid-19 disruptions.

The effects of the pandemic are likely to linger even longer still.

For 21-year-old Josh West, completing his Bachelor of Commerce despite the pandemic was something to be especially proud of, describing it as a “very unprecedented uni experience”.

His first few weeks as a university student living at Te Puni Village were “fun” and gave him the chance to meet new friends with people sticking to these groups after lockdown ended.

West said he struggled to return to in-person classes and felt his grades could have been better.

His studies were also disrupted by the Parliamentary occupation which meant he couldn’t attend classes at the Pipitea campus earlier this year.

But he said he enjoyed his university experience. He starts a grad role in Wellington soon.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Josh West, 21, had a unique uni experience starting in halls just before the country went into the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Tom Field’s “false start” induction into university life also came through Covid-19.

He had been living in Weir House for about a month when the call came for students to head home or prepare to isolate.

The film and criminology major decided to head home to Auckland but was grateful to have experienced O-week, adding hall life was “integral” to his next three years.

“If I didn’t go to halls and the pandemic happened, I would have struggled to find social opportunities.”

While the “uncertainty” of the pandemic was stressful and made it hard to stay motivated, the university’s response to offer online learning helped lessen the impact, he said. Being able to replay lectures meant he could fit his studies around other obligations.

Now working in Auckland, Field looked forward to his own graduation ceremony in May next year.

“It hasn’t been the full, traditional uni experience, but it’s been mine and I really appreciated it.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff More than 1600 Victoria University of Wellington graduates are expected to celebrate in ceremonies which began on Wednesday with a parade down the capital’s city streets.

Victoria University of Wellington provost Wendy Larner​ was excited the university was moving from “delivering in crisis mode” to a more hybridised model.

This would include a mix of activity-based learning with students back on campus working in groups to be “supplemented and complemented” by forms of learning they could access online.

“I think we are moving into a period where there will be a lot of experimentation,” she said.

The university would continue to offer dual learning through until the end of the summer trimester that ends in February.

Larner was especially delighted by the return of international students who added “vibrancy and diversity” to the university experience.

“It’s not just what you learn. It’s about those relationships you build the sense of community we create across cohorts that brings students together from all sorts of backgrounds.

Supplied Victoria University of Wellington provost professor Wendy Larner expects the next few years to bring more experimentation as the university moves to a hybrid model of learning. (File photo)

“I don’t think any of us underestimate the longer term impacts of Covid in terms of our resilience and relationships with each other,” Larner said.

She felt for those who had more limited opportunities to develop such relationships, as well as those impacted the occupation this year which had served as “their introduction to university life”.

Jessica Ye​, the academic vice president for Victoria’s student association this year and the incoming 2023 president, said some students wouldn’t have had the uni experience they wanted to.

“People didn’t sign up for university thinking they’d spend a lot of it in isolation, studying alone.”

STUFF University students say they miss class because of work, family commitments and health reasons, not because they're lazy.

It was also challenging for staff who found they had “double the workload” and were still feeling burnout from the past three years.

Some Tertiary Education Union staff had considered boycotting graduation during negotiations for better pay before settling with the university last week.

Ye agreed the biggest change resulting from the pandemic had been the learning experience becoming “more flexible and accessible” through introduction of online learning.

This made it easier for students who couldn’t make it on to campus.

For those moving onto post-grad or others still studying,Ye said it was important to keep online learning as that is “the norm” for their cohort.

While the Covid experience had been hard, graduation was still a “big milestone”.