Te Pūkenga won't explain why three deputy CEOs had their contracts cut by 9 months

Education Minister Chris Hipkins talks to Stuff about Te Pūkenga. First published on September 14, 2022.

Three deputy chief executives – who each earned between $250,000 and $392,000 a year – have left Te Pūkenga nine months before the end of their contracts.

Ana Morrison, Vaughan Payne and Warwick Quinn were appointed on three-year contracts in September 2020 but will leave the tertiary provider on Friday.

Te Pūkenga will not say why the three executives are leaving before the end of their contracts, or whether they received a pay-off.

“The details of any redundancy packages and remuneration is between the individuals and Te Pūkenga,” acting chief executive Peter Winter said.

He would not explain why the three contracts were being cut short, but said Te Pūkenga’s “executive was always established as a transitional leadership team until a permanent structure was confirmed”.

When Stuff stated there was public interest in requesting details of the contracts and any possible pay-off, a Te Pūkenga spokesperson said: “We are balancing the public interest with the individuals’ right to privacy.

“We provide regular reporting on remuneration and cessation payments through our annual report, where it is not tied to individuals.”

Screenshot Ana Morrison, Warwick Quinn and Vaughan Payne joined Te Pūkenga as deputy chief executives in September 2020.

Another Te Pūkenga deputy chief executive, Tania Winslade, left the organisation on November 11. Te Pūkenga would not say if she resigned or if she received a settlement.

It has been a tumultuous year for Te Pūkenga, which was established in April 2020 to run the country’s 16 polytechs and nine industry training organisations.

In August 2022, chief executive Stephen Town resigned after being on special leave – while drawing a salary of up to $13,000 a week – and in September chief financial officer Matthew Walker quit just months into the job.

“Recruitment for the chief executive role is continuing,” Te Pūkenga council chairperson Murray Strong said.

supplied Peter Winder was made Te Pūkenga’s acting chief executive after Stephen Town went on leave in July.

“We are working to confirm the appointment before the end of the year and have the individual in place early in the new year.”

On Thursday, Te Pūkenga announced the appointment of six new senior roles, including three permanent deputy chief executives.

The organisation had previously released the salary bands for its top staff, but would not on this occasion.

Winder said they were senior leadership roles with “appropriate salary” for the skills, expertise and leadership expected at this level of a national organisation.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Te Pūkenga’s council chairperson, Murray Strong, says they hope to have a new chief executive in the role early next year.

Among the new deputy chief executives is Megan Gibbons, who has been appointed deputy chief executive academic centre and learning systems.

Gibbons was chief executive of Otago Polytechnic, and it was claimed staff there were given two days’ notice that she was moving to Te Pūkenga.

“About the timeline of Megan’s appointment, right through the consultation and recruitment for the new executive structure, it was clear that any successful internal applicant would be available to start immediately,” a Te Pūkenga spokesperson said.

“This was communicated to all kaimahi (employees) across our network.”

Eight newly created regional director co-lead positions were advertised in November, with the successful candidates to be paid between $200,000 and $350,000 a year.

Once all the roles have been filled, Te Pūkenga will be led by a 10-strong executive team, a chief adviser and the eight regional directors. It is also governed by a 12-member council.

Te Pūkenga’s new recruits: